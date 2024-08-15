Een zomerse lepel vol liefde 4: Jezus maakt mijn sterfbed op

Voor wie denkt dat die Lovin’ Spoonful het zonnetje in huis zijn, een nummer van Blind Willie Johnson, in 1971 uitgebracht als solosingle van John Sebastian.

In my time of dying

I don’t want anybody to mourn

All I want is someone to come around

and fold my dying arms

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Jesus gonna make up my dying bed

Meet me, Jesus, meet me

Meet me in the middle of the air

You promised me 10.000 years ago

that you’d be standing there

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Well, well well, so I can die easy

Jesus gonna make up my dying bed



Well, well, well

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jim Summaria – Wikipedia:Contact us/Photo submission, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=140162377