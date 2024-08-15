Een zomerse lepel vol liefde 4: Jezus maakt mijn sterfbed op

Voor wie denkt dat die Lovin’ Spoonful het zonnetje in huis zijn, een nummer van Blind Willie Johnson, in 1971 uitgebracht als solosingle van John Sebastian.
In my time of dying
I don’t want anybody to mourn
All I want is someone to come around
and fold my dying arms
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Jesus gonna make up my dying bed
Meet me, Jesus, meet me
Meet me in the middle of the air
You promised me 10.000 years ago
that you’d be standing there
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Jesus gonna make up my dying bed
Well, well, well
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jim Summaria – Wikipedia:Contact us/Photo submission, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=140162377