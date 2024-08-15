Een zomerse lepel vol liefde 4: Jezus maakt mijn sterfbed op

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Voor wie denkt dat die Lovin’ Spoonful het zonnetje in huis zijn, een nummer van Blind Willie Johnson, in 1971 uitgebracht als solosingle van John Sebastian.

In my time of dying
I don’t want anybody to mourn
All I want is someone to come around
and fold my dying arms

Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Jesus gonna make up my dying bed

Meet me, Jesus, meet me
Meet me in the middle of the air
You promised me 10.000 years ago
that you’d be standing there

Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Well, well well, so I can die easy
Jesus gonna make up my dying bed


Well, well, well

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jim Summaria – Wikipedia:Contact us/Photo submission, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=140162377

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)