Een respectabel man

Waren de Kinks de eerste Britse beatband die met eigen maatschappijkritisch werk kwamen? Het zou kunnen. Covers van folkzangers uit de VS, Dylan voorop, die deden de ronde. Maar wat betreft eigen maaksel? Deze is van 1965.

Wordt vervolgd.

‘Cause he gets up in the morning,

And he goes to work at nine,

And he comes back home at five-thirty,

Gets the same train every time.

‘Cause his world is built ‘round punctuality,

It never fails.

And he’s oh, so good,

And he’s oh, so fine,

And he’s oh, so healthy,

In his body and his mind.

He’s a well respected man about town,

Doing the best things so conservatively.

And his mother goes to meetings,

While his father pulls the maid,

And she stirs the tea with councilors,

While discussing foreign trade,

And she passes looks, as well as bills

At every suave young man

‘Cause he’s oh, so good,

And he’s oh, so fine,

And he’s oh, so healthy,

In his body and his mind.

He’s a well respected man about town,

Doing the best things so conservatively.

And he likes his own backyard,

And he likes his fags the best,

‘Cause he’s better than the rest,

And his own sweat smells the best,

And he hopes to grab his father’s loot,

When Pater passes on.

‘Cause he’s oh, so good,

And he’s oh, so fine,

And he’s oh, so healthy,

In his body and his mind.

He’s a well respected man about town,

Doing the best things so conservatively.

And he plays at stocks and shares,

And he goes to the Regatta,

He adores the girl next door,

‘Cause he’s dying to get at her,

But his mother knows the best about

The matrimonial stakes.

‘Cause he’s oh, so good,

And he’s oh, so fine,

And he’s oh, so healthy,

In his body and his mind.

He’s a well respected man about town,

Doing the best things so conservatively.



A well respected man

