Een man met geld

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Een modklassieker, origineel van de Everly Brothers. Zo onbekend van de broers, ik kende als eerste versie die van The Other Side. Die komen nog wel eens, nu A Wild Uncertainty, 1966.

She wants a man with lots of money, & I’m a poor boy
He buys her things, she calls him honey, she calls me poor boy
What good does it do to give her love good & true?
When any fool would understand
She thinks money makes a man

She wants a man with lots of money, & I’m a poor boy
She wants the things you buy with money & not a poor boy
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money

Just down the street, I know a place
When they’re asleep, I’ll cover my face
I’ll break the lock, open the door
I’ll slip inside, I’ll rob the store

Then I’ll be a man with lots of money & not a poor boy
I’ll buy her things, she’ll call me honey & not a poor boy
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money

Nou, het origineel moet toch ook even.


1965
Geen fraai plan, heren…

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)