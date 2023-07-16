Een man met geld

Een modklassieker, origineel van de Everly Brothers. Zo onbekend van de broers, ik kende als eerste versie die van The Other Side. Die komen nog wel eens, nu A Wild Uncertainty, 1966.

She wants a man with lots of money, & I’m a poor boy

He buys her things, she calls him honey, she calls me poor boy

What good does it do to give her love good & true?

When any fool would understand

She thinks money makes a man

She wants a man with lots of money, & I’m a poor boy

She wants the things you buy with money & not a poor boy

Man with money

Man with money

Man with money

Just down the street, I know a place

When they’re asleep, I’ll cover my face

I’ll break the lock, open the door

I’ll slip inside, I’ll rob the store

Then I’ll be a man with lots of money & not a poor boy

I’ll buy her things, she’ll call me honey & not a poor boy

Man with money

Man with money

Man with money

Man with money

Man with money

Nou, het origineel moet toch ook even.



1965

Geen fraai plan, heren…

