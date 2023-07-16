Een man met geld

Een modklassieker, origineel van de Everly Brothers. Zo onbekend van de broers, ik kende als eerste versie die van The Other Side. Die komen nog wel eens, nu A Wild Uncertainty, 1966.
She wants a man with lots of money, & I’m a poor boy
He buys her things, she calls him honey, she calls me poor boy
What good does it do to give her love good & true?
When any fool would understand
She thinks money makes a man
She wants a man with lots of money, & I’m a poor boy
She wants the things you buy with money & not a poor boy
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money
Just down the street, I know a place
When they’re asleep, I’ll cover my face
I’ll break the lock, open the door
I’ll slip inside, I’ll rob the store
Then I’ll be a man with lots of money & not a poor boy
I’ll buy her things, she’ll call me honey & not a poor boy
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money
Man with money
Nou, het origineel moet toch ook even.
1965
Geen fraai plan, heren…
– Uitgelicht: videostill