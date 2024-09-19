Een knoop moeten doorhakken: Zomerse lepel vol liefde deel 7

Waarmee deze zomerserie besluiten? Allemachtig, wat een flauwe deejay-opmerking nietwaar?
Did you ever have to make up your mind?
Pick up on one and leave the other behind
It’s not often easy, and not often kind
Did you ever have to make up your mind?
Did you ever have to finally decide?
Say yes to one and let the other one ride
There’s so many changes, and tears you must hide
Did you ever have to finally decide?
Sometimes there’s one with deep blue eyes, cute as a bunny
With hair down to here, and plenty of money
And just when you think she’s that one in the world
Your heart gets stolen by some mousy little girl
And then you know you better make up your mind
Pick up on one and leave the other one behind
It’s not often easy, and not often kind
Did you ever have to make up your mind?
Sometimes you really dig a girl the moment you kiss her
And then you get distracted by her older sister
When in walks her father and takes you in line
And says “Better go home, son, and make up your mind”
Then you bet you’d better finally decide!
And say yes to one and let the other one ride
There’s so many changes, and tears you must hide
Did you ever have to finally decide?
Did you ever have to make up your mind?, 1965
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9085795