Een aquarellenland

Two Nice Girls, een dierbare Lesbische Countryband, uit Texas. Ze zijn al dertig jaar uiteen, en wie weet, zijn ze naar Nederland gevlucht verhuisd. (Gretchen Phillips niet, maar er is altijd nog San Francisco of New York…)

Met dit jazzy nummer ga je bijna van Nederland houden.

Early morning

A soft light strokes your face

Your warm breath whispers

From a dreaming place

The shiny streets of Amsterdam

Embraced our native guise

Now I wrap your love around me

And I arise

A cup of coffee and I’m on my way

It’s a Nederlandse rainy day

My heart is open and it’s on display

In this watercolor land

I love a new view

New colors coming to light

Windmills in the green

Against a grey sky

These Dutch are too much

They built this land from the sea

Crissing-cross canals

An old technology

A stroke of genius in a paper cup

I’d like to stroke your face and wake you up

A stranger’s smile and a stroke of luck

In this watercolor land

We’ve found a new ground

Exploring dauntlessly

We’re friends and we’re lovers

No apology

I spend the morning in a warm cafe

North Sea breezes blow your love my way

I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to stay

In this watercolor land



The Holland Song, 1989

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://www.geocities.com//patmil007/may877.jpg, Copyright : Rough Trade Records, 1989, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24236691