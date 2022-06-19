Een aquarellenland

Two Nice Girls, een dierbare Lesbische Countryband, uit Texas. Ze zijn al dertig jaar uiteen, en wie weet, zijn ze naar Nederland
gevlucht verhuisd. (Gretchen Phillips niet, maar er is altijd nog San Francisco of New York…)
Met dit jazzy nummer ga je bijna van Nederland houden.
Early morning
A soft light strokes your face
Your warm breath whispers
From a dreaming place
The shiny streets of Amsterdam
Embraced our native guise
Now I wrap your love around me
And I arise
A cup of coffee and I’m on my way
It’s a Nederlandse rainy day
My heart is open and it’s on display
In this watercolor land
I love a new view
New colors coming to light
Windmills in the green
Against a grey sky
These Dutch are too much
They built this land from the sea
Crissing-cross canals
An old technology
A stroke of genius in a paper cup
I’d like to stroke your face and wake you up
A stranger’s smile and a stroke of luck
In this watercolor land
We’ve found a new ground
Exploring dauntlessly
We’re friends and we’re lovers
No apology
I spend the morning in a warm cafe
North Sea breezes blow your love my way
I’ve got a feeling that we’re going to stay
In this watercolor land
The Holland Song, 1989
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://www.geocities.com//patmil007/may877.jpg, Copyright : Rough Trade Records, 1989, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24236691