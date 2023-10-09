EC schort steun aan Palestina op

De Europese Commissie heeft alle financiële steun aan Palestina opgeschort. Dat heeft Oliver Várhelyi, de Eurocommissaris voor Nabuurschap en Uitbreiding, zojuist op Twitter verklaard.
- Alle betalingen aan de Palestijnse Autoriteit worden met onmiddellijke ingang gestaakt
- Alle projecten worden heroverwogen
- De behandeling van aanvragen voor 2023 wordt opgeschort
- De hele portfolio wordt heroverwogen
The scale of terror and brutality against #Israel and its people is a turning point.
There can be no business as usual.
As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of EUR 691m
— Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) October 9, 2023
•All payments immediately suspended.
•All projects put under review.
•All new budget proposals, incl. for 2023 postponed until further notice.
•Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio.
— Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) October 9, 2023
Hoeveel effect dat zal hebben op Hamas is onduidelijk (waarschijnlijk weinig). Voor de PA is dit een zware slag.
