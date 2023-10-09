EC schort steun aan Palestina op

De Europese Commissie heeft alle financiële steun aan Palestina opgeschort. Dat heeft Oliver Várhelyi, de Eurocommissaris voor Nabuurschap en Uitbreiding, zojuist op Twitter verklaard.

The scale of terror and brutality against #Israel and its people is a turning point.

There can be no business as usual.

As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of EUR 691m

— Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) October 9, 2023