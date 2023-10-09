EC schort steun aan Palestina op

Pyt van der Galiën

De Europese Commissie heeft alle financiële steun aan Palestina opgeschort. Dat heeft Oliver Várhelyi, de  Eurocommissaris voor Nabuurschap en Uitbreiding, zojuist op Twitter verklaard.

  • Alle betalingen aan de Palestijnse Autoriteit worden met onmiddellijke ingang gestaakt
  • Alle projecten worden heroverwogen
  • De behandeling van aanvragen voor 2023 wordt opgeschort
  • De hele portfolio wordt heroverwogen


Hoeveel effect dat zal hebben op Hamas is onduidelijk (waarschijnlijk weinig). Voor de PA is dit een zware slag.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door European Parliament from EU – Hearing of Olivér Várhelyi (Hungary) – Designate – Neighbourhood and Enlargement, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=83947270

