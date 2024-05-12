Duveltje in een doosje

Het VK won het Songfestival in 1967 met een marionet aan een touwtje. Bij Radio London draaiden ze liever de b-kant, maar wat denk je, Songfestival is Songfestival en het was nog artistiek vergeleken met wat er nu over ons uitgestort wordt.

Vier jaar later lukte het niet met Clodagh Rodgers en Jack in the box. Er was ook concurrentie tenslotte…

Stop, don’t say you’ll put me down

Love, don’t go away

Drop my feet back on the ground

Open your arms, let me stay

Hold me like you know you should

Don’t leave me on the shelf

Like a doll you throw away

So sad and lonely all by myself

I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box

You know whenever love knocks

I’m gonna bounce up and down on my spring

A toy you start when it stops

I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box

Because for your love, I’d do anything

Who just keeps my heart around?

Loves to pull the strings?

You, and when it’s upside down

Look at the way that it swings

I can’t help the way I feel

It’s you and no one else

Comes the tune, but all too soon

I’m just a doll put back on the shelf

I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box

You know whenever love knocks

I’m gonna bounce up and down on my spring

A toy you start when it stops

I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box

Because for your love, I’d do anything

Lalalala lalala

Lalalala lalala

Lalala lalalala lalala

Lalalala lalala

Lalalala lalala

Lalala lalalala lalala

Hey, hear what I say

You’ll find someday that I walked away from you

So say I’ve got to stay

And from today it’s love that’s gonna break through

I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box

You know whenever love knocks

I’m gonna bounce up and down on my spring

A toy you start when it stops

I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box

Because for your love, I’d do anything

Hey, hey



Jack in the box. Dom, maar geef toe, je kent het meteen en kunt het ruim een halve eeuw later nog steeds (mee-)zingen.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By 45cat.com, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52465328