Duveltje in een doosje

Het VK won het Songfestival in 1967 met een marionet aan een touwtje. Bij Radio London draaiden ze liever de b-kant, maar wat denk je, Songfestival is Songfestival en het was nog artistiek vergeleken met wat er nu over ons uitgestort wordt.
Vier jaar later lukte het niet met Clodagh Rodgers en Jack in the box. Er was ook concurrentie tenslotte…
Stop, don’t say you’ll put me down
Love, don’t go away
Drop my feet back on the ground
Open your arms, let me stay
Hold me like you know you should
Don’t leave me on the shelf
Like a doll you throw away
So sad and lonely all by myself
I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box
You know whenever love knocks
I’m gonna bounce up and down on my spring
A toy you start when it stops
I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box
Because for your love, I’d do anything
Who just keeps my heart around?
Loves to pull the strings?
You, and when it’s upside down
Look at the way that it swings
I can’t help the way I feel
It’s you and no one else
Comes the tune, but all too soon
I’m just a doll put back on the shelf
I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box
You know whenever love knocks
I’m gonna bounce up and down on my spring
A toy you start when it stops
I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box
Because for your love, I’d do anything
Lalalala lalala
Lalalala lalala
Lalala lalalala lalala
Lalalala lalala
Lalalala lalala
Lalala lalalala lalala
Hey, hear what I say
You’ll find someday that I walked away from you
So say I’ve got to stay
And from today it’s love that’s gonna break through
I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box
You know whenever love knocks
I’m gonna bounce up and down on my spring
A toy you start when it stops
I’m just your Jack-in-the-Box
Because for your love, I’d do anything
Hey, hey
Jack in the box. Dom, maar geef toe, je kent het meteen en kunt het ruim een halve eeuw later nog steeds (mee-)zingen.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By 45cat.com, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52465328