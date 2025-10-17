Dromen van Galveston

Een van de juweeltjes die Jimmy Webb heeft geschreven. Is het een anti-oorlogslied? Het geeft de gevoelens weer van iemand die voor zijn nummer moest opkomen, en – het is 1969 – daarom verblijft in een ver land in Azië. Wegdromen van thuis waar ZIJ is.
Galveston, oh Galveston
I still hear your sea winds blowin’
I still see her dark eyes glowin’
She was 21 when I left Galveston
Galveston, oh Galveston
I still hear your sea winds crashing
While I watch the cannons flashing
I clean my gun, and dream of Galveston
I still see her standing by the water
Standing there looking out to sea
And is she waiting there for me?
On the beach where we used to run
Galveston, oh Galveston
I am so afraid of dying
Before I dry the tears she’s crying
Before I watch your seabirds flying in the sun
At Galveston
At Galveston
Glen Campbell
