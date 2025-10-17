Dromen van Galveston

Een van de juweeltjes die Jimmy Webb heeft geschreven. Is het een anti-oorlogslied? Het geeft de gevoelens weer van iemand die voor zijn nummer moest opkomen, en – het is 1969 – daarom verblijft in een ver land in Azië. Wegdromen van thuis waar ZIJ is.

Galveston, oh Galveston

I still hear your sea winds blowin’

I still see her dark eyes glowin’

She was 21 when I left Galveston

Galveston, oh Galveston

I still hear your sea winds crashing

While I watch the cannons flashing

I clean my gun, and dream of Galveston

I still see her standing by the water

Standing there looking out to sea

And is she waiting there for me?

On the beach where we used to run

Galveston, oh Galveston

I am so afraid of dying

Before I dry the tears she’s crying

Before I watch your seabirds flying in the sun

At Galveston

At Galveston



Glen Campbell

