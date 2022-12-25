Drifting Away: een eerbetuiging aan Maxi Jazz

Just below my skin

I’m screaming

Shit, wat komt dat nog hard aan zeg, het heengaan van Maxi Jazz van Faithless. En dan valt het ook nog niet mee om een keuze te maken voor een passend eerbetoon. Ik laat het even hierbij, maar check vooral hun nalatenschap op Youtube om onvergetelijke nummers als God is a dj, Insomnia of Bombs terug te luisteren.



Salva Mea:

How can I change the world if I can’t even change myself?

How can I change the way I am?

I don’t know, I don’t know.

I want more (part 2):

Drifting Away:

Er bestaan nog meer versies van Faithless’ Drifting Away, o.a. met een uitgebreider sample van Mefistofele (de enige afgeronde opera van Arrigo Boite). ‘Maxi’ is daarop niet altijd aanwezig – net zoals we het de komende tijd zonder hem zullen moeten stellen.





How can I change the world if I can’t even change myself?

How can I change the way I am?

I don’t know, I don’t know. Maxi Jazz:

I wanna take a look at the world behind these eyes,

Every nook, every cranny reorganize,

Realize my face don’t fit the way I feel.

What’s real?

I need a mirror to check my face is in place,

In case of upheaval, fundamental movement below,

What’s really going on I wanna know,

But yo, it don’t show on the outside, so slide.

Just below my skin I’m screaming…

I need a mirror for my spirit,

Yeah, can you hear it?

When I get deep, wanna hear my soul sleep,

Not drowning, tumbling around and around in the voices

Like a crowd in my head so loud,

I wonder what it’s like to be dead,

I hope it’s quiet, noise in my head like a riot,

Any remedy you have for me I’ll try it.

Just below my skin I’m screaming…

I’m going deep, so deep that I can’t sleep,

The pills ain’t cheep booze is deep,

So I leak a fifth of booze and a spliff,

Try to snooze,

But whose dream am I in? This is win or lose,

Put down the drink. Try not to think,

Let it go, fundamental movement below,

And yo, reality is dreaming,

Just below my skin I’m screaming…



– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Sricsi – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14787947



