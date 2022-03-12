Dit land is jouw land. Alternatieve 1541-1560

1541. Sam & Dave – Hold on, I’m comin’
1542. Woody Guthrie – This land is your land
1543. Leo Kottke – Machine #2
1544. John Hiatt – All the lilacs in Ohio
1545. Al di Meola, John McLaughlin, Paco de Lucia – Mediterranean sundance
1546. Undertones – Teenage kicks
1547. Max Roach – The drum also waltzes
1548. Joe Walsh – Life’s been good
1549. Ry Cooder – Viva Sequin / Do Re Mi (Live)
1550. Van Morrison – Tupelo Honey
1551. Bob Dylan – Tangled up in blue
1552. Fatoumata Diawara – Kanou
1553. Ella Fitzgerald & Joe Pass – Nature boy
1554. Nils Lofgren – I came to dance
1555. Balthazar – Blood like wine
1556. Super Besse – Holod
1557. Bruce Springsteen – Further on up the road (Live)
1558. Liza Minelli – Mein Herr
1559. Soft Machine – Why are we sleeping?
1560. Chet Baker – My funny Valentine
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Thesupermat – File:Fatoumata Diawara – Festival du Bout du Monde 2012 – 016.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41120415