Dit land is jouw land. Alternatieve 1541-1560

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1541. Sam & Dave – Hold on, I’m comin’
1542. Woody Guthrie – This land is your land


1543. Leo Kottke – Machine #2
1544. John Hiatt – All the lilacs in Ohio


1545. Al di Meola, John McLaughlin, Paco de Lucia – Mediterranean sundance
1546. Undertones – Teenage kicks


1547. Max Roach – The drum also waltzes
1548. Joe Walsh – Life’s been good


1549. Ry Cooder – Viva Sequin / Do Re Mi (Live)
1550. Van Morrison – Tupelo Honey


1551. Bob Dylan – Tangled up in blue
1552. Fatoumata Diawara – Kanou


1553. Ella Fitzgerald & Joe Pass – Nature boy
1554. Nils Lofgren – I came to dance


1555. Balthazar – Blood like wine
1556. Super Besse – Holod


1557. Bruce Springsteen – Further on up the road (Live)
1558. Liza Minelli – Mein Herr


1559. Soft Machine – Why are we sleeping?
1560. Chet Baker – My funny Valentine

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Thesupermat – File:Fatoumata Diawara – Festival du Bout du Monde 2012 – 016.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41120415

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.