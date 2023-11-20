Die twee dollar mag je laten zitten

Een bekentenis: ik ben Het Nieuws eigenlijk meer dan zat. De oorlog die geen echte oorlog is omdat die twee staatspartijen vooronderstelt. En dan nog. En de dreigende verkiezingen van woensdag.

Vluchten in hippiemuziek. Uit Hair, door de Nederlands-Bulgaarse Pioenroos Bojoura, 1969.

I met a boy called Frank Mills

On September twelfth right here

In front of the Waverly

But unfortunately I lost his address

He was last seen with his friend, a drummer

He resembles George Harrison of The Beatles

But he wears his hair tied in a small bow at the back

I love him but it embarrasses me

To walk down the street with him

He lives in Brooklyn somewhere

And he wears his white crash helmet

He has golden chains on his leather jacket

And on the back are written the names

“Mary” and “Mom” and “Hell’s Angels”

I would gratefully appreciate if you see him tell him

I’m in the park with my girlfriend and please

Tell him Angela and I don’t want the two dollars back

just him



Frank Mills, Bojoura

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Nico Hamerslag – wikiportret.nl, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50733744