Die foto van jou

De dag waarop mijn ex de vroegere AOW-leeftijd bereikt, van harte! En met een knipoog naar de stalkende toean besar een toepasselijk plaatje van Joe Brown & the Bruvvers.

In the night, there are sights to be seen

Stars like jewels on the crown of a Queen

But the only sight I wanna view

Is that wonderful picture of you

On a Streetcar, or in the café

All of the evening, and most of the day

My mind is in a maze what can I do?

I still see that picture of you

It was last summer, I fell in love

My heart told me what to do

I saw you there on the crest of a hill

An’ I took a little picture of you

Then you were gone, like a dream in the night

With you went my heart, my love and my life

I didn’t know your name, what could I do?

I only had a picture of you

Then you were gone, like a dream in the night

With you, went my heart, my love and my life

I didn’t know your name, what could I do?

I only had a picture of you, oh yeah

That wonderful picture of you

I’m left with a picture of, oh yeah

That wonderful picture of you



A picture of you, 1962

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Garry Knight – originally posted to Flickr as Joe Brown On Stage, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10672466