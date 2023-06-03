Die foto van jou

De dag waarop mijn ex de vroegere AOW-leeftijd bereikt, van harte! En met een knipoog naar de stalkende toean besar een toepasselijk plaatje van Joe Brown & the Bruvvers.
In the night, there are sights to be seen
Stars like jewels on the crown of a Queen
But the only sight I wanna view
Is that wonderful picture of you
On a Streetcar, or in the café
All of the evening, and most of the day
My mind is in a maze what can I do?
I still see that picture of you
It was last summer, I fell in love
My heart told me what to do
I saw you there on the crest of a hill
An’ I took a little picture of you
Then you were gone, like a dream in the night
With you went my heart, my love and my life
I didn’t know your name, what could I do?
I only had a picture of you
Then you were gone, like a dream in the night
With you, went my heart, my love and my life
I didn’t know your name, what could I do?
I only had a picture of you, oh yeah
That wonderful picture of you
I’m left with a picture of, oh yeah
That wonderful picture of you
A picture of you, 1962
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Garry Knight – originally posted to Flickr as Joe Brown On Stage, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10672466