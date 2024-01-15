Deprimerende klassieker du jour: Day of the Lords

Volgens sommigen is dit een aanklacht tegen de wreedheid van oorlog, maar ik heb het altijd gezien als een aanklacht tegen de wreedheid van de wereld. Ian Curtis was een ongelukkig mens – epileptisch, cronisch depressief – en werd in zijn jeugd genadeloos geplaagd door zijn leeftijdgenoten. De titel zou een verwijzing kunnen zijn naar William Golding’s roman Lord of the Flies, over een groep kinderen die strandt op een onbewoond eiland. Hun poging een beschaafde maatschappij op te bouwen eindigt in bloed en tranen. Ja: kinderen zijn wreed.

“And in the middle of them, with filthy body, matted hair, and unwiped nose, Ralph wept for the end of innocence, the darkness of mans heart…”

William Golding

This is the room, the start of it allNo portrait so fine, only sheets on the wall

I’ve seen the nights, filled with bloodsport and pain

And the bodies obtained, the bodies obtained

Where will it end? Where will it end?

Where will it end? Where will it end?

These are your friends from childhood, through youth

Who goaded you on, demanded more proof

Withdrawal pain is hard, it can do you right in

So distorted and thin, distorted and thin

Where will it end? Where will it end?

Where will it end? Where will it end?

This is the car at the edge of the road

There’s nothing disturbed, all the windows are closed

I guess you were right when we talked in the heat

There’s no room for the weak, no room for the weak

Where will it end? Where will it end?

Where will it end? Where will it end?

This is the room, the start of it all

Through childhood, through youth, I remember it all

Oh, I’ve seen the nights filled with bloodsport and pain

And the bodies obtained, the bodies obtained, the bodies obtained

Where will it end? Where will it end?

Where will it end? Where will it end?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Rhino Entertainment – http://www.worldinmotion.net/joydivision/miscellaneous/2001/heart&souluspresskit.jpg (Press kit and additional information), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45040658