Denk terug

Het wordt wel eens tijd om Chris Farlowe langs te laten komen, na die ene eerste keer. Ik kies hiervoor een Jagger-Richard-nummer, een knallende climber op Radio London lente 1966, toegeschreven aan de waarschijnlijk kalmste deejay van het station, Duncan Johnson. Maar men had het niet voor het kiezen, horen we achteraf.

De Stones zouden het pas later op de plaat zetten.

I’m givin’ you a piece of my mind

There no charge of any kind

Try a very simple test

You should just retrace your steps

And think back, back a little bit baby

Back, back alright

Think, think, think back baby

Think, think back a bit girl

Think, think, think back baby

Tell me whose fault was that, babe?

Tell me whose fault was that, babe?

Think about a year ago

How we lived I’ll never know

Connin’ people for a dime

Here’s another piece of my mind

And think back, back a little bit baby

Back, back alright

Think, think, think back baby

Think, think back a bit girl

Think, think, think back baby

Tell me whose fault was that, babe?

Tell me whose fault was that, babe?

Take a look inside yourself

You’re not really someone else

Still, I am the same old me

You say I lack maturity

But think back, back a little bit baby

Back, back, alright!

We’re not children anymore

We don’t need to play with toys

Take a look and you will find

You’re gettin’ old before your time

But think back, back a little bit baby

Back, back alright

Think, think, think back baby

Think, think I said back a bit girl

Think, think, think back baby

Tell me whose fault was that, babe?

Tell me whose fault was that, babe?

I said think

You’d better think back a little bit

I said think

What about last year and the year before?

I said think

You promised me so much

I said think

Don’t you ‘member what you said?



Think

