Denk terug

Het wordt wel eens tijd om Chris Farlowe langs te laten komen, na die ene eerste keer. Ik kies hiervoor een Jagger-Richard-nummer, een knallende climber op Radio London lente 1966, toegeschreven aan de waarschijnlijk kalmste deejay van het station, Duncan Johnson. Maar men had het niet voor het kiezen, horen we achteraf.
De Stones zouden het pas later op de plaat zetten.
I’m givin’ you a piece of my mind
There no charge of any kind
Try a very simple test
You should just retrace your steps
And think back, back a little bit baby
Back, back alright
Think, think, think back baby
Think, think back a bit girl
Think, think, think back baby
Tell me whose fault was that, babe?
Tell me whose fault was that, babe?
Think about a year ago
How we lived I’ll never know
Connin’ people for a dime
Here’s another piece of my mind
And think back, back a little bit baby
Back, back alright
Think, think, think back baby
Think, think back a bit girl
Think, think, think back baby
Tell me whose fault was that, babe?
Tell me whose fault was that, babe?
Take a look inside yourself
You’re not really someone else
Still, I am the same old me
You say I lack maturity
But think back, back a little bit baby
Back, back, alright!
We’re not children anymore
We don’t need to play with toys
Take a look and you will find
You’re gettin’ old before your time
But think back, back a little bit baby
Back, back alright
Think, think, think back baby
Think, think I said back a bit girl
Think, think, think back baby
Tell me whose fault was that, babe?
Tell me whose fault was that, babe?
I said think
You’d better think back a little bit
I said think
What about last year and the year before?
I said think
You promised me so much
I said think
Don’t you ‘member what you said?
Think
– Uitgelicht: EP-hoes