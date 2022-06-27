De wijn van de arme, op het land waar de lucht fris is

Een leuke cover van een nummer van Cliff Richard – dat komt nog wel eens, dat origineel – van de Farmer’s Boys uit Norwich. Met een clip vol knipogen. Zo maken ze ze niet meer.

Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah!

Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah!

When the world in which you live in,

Gets a bit too much to bear,

And you need someone to lean on,

When you look, there’s no one there

You’re gonna find me, out in the country,

Yeah, you’re gonna find me, way out in the country,

Where the air is good, and the day is fine,

And the pretty girl, has a hand in mine,

And the silver stream, is a poor man’s wine,

In the country, in the country

When you’re walking in the city,

And you’re feeling rather small,

And the people on the sidewalk,

Seem to form a solid wall

You’re gonna find me, out in the country,

Hey, you’re gonna find me, way out in the country,

Where the air is good, and the day is fine,

And the pretty girl, has a hand in mine,

And the silver stream, is a poor man’s wine,

In the country, in the country

Hurry, hurry, hurry,

For the time is slipping by,

You don’t need a ticket,

It belongs to you and I

Come on and join me, out in the country,

Where the air is good, and the day is fine,

And the pretty girl, has a hand in mine,

And the silver stream, is a poor man’s wine,

In the country, in the country

Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah!

Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah! Ba-ba-ba-Bah!



In the country, 1984

