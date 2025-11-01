De vrouw die eigenlijk een braadpan was

Een collega zei eens tegen mij: “Dankzij de Beatles weet ik hoe je Tucson moet uitspreken.” Een leerzaam nummer, de laatste rock’n’rollsingle van het kwartet, aangevuld met Billy Preston op toetsen. Wat een verlies dat ze hierna geen beat/r’n’r meer maakten.

De LP-tekst, semi-live, of echt live in de studio.

(Rosetta.

Who are you talking about?

Sweet Loretta Fart. She thought she was a cleaner

Sweet Rosetta Martin

But she was a frying pan, yeah

Rosetta

The picker! The picker! Picture the fingers burning!

Oo-wee!

OK?

1, 2, 1, 2, 3, 4)

Jo Jo was a man who thought he was a loner

But he knew it couldn’t last

Jo Jo left his home in Tucson, Arizona

For some California grass

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back Jo Jo

Go home

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Back to where you once belonged

Get back, Jo

Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman

But she was another man

All the girls around her say she’s got it coming

But she gets it while she can

Oh, get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, Loretta

Go home

Oh, get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back, get back

Get back to where you once belonged

Get back

Woo…

(Thanks, Mo!

I’d like to say “thank you” on behalf of the group

And ourselves and I hope we passed the audition!)



Get back van wat de afscheidslp werd, Let it be



De singleversie



Wat dachten ze bij de Amen Corner, dat hier veel mensen op zaten te wachten kort na de single van de Beatles? Ook een afscheid.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532407