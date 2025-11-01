De vrouw die eigenlijk een braadpan was

Een collega zei eens tegen mij: “Dankzij de Beatles weet ik hoe je Tucson moet uitspreken.” Een leerzaam nummer, de laatste rock’n’rollsingle van het kwartet, aangevuld met Billy Preston op toetsen. Wat een verlies dat ze hierna geen beat/r’n’r meer maakten.
De LP-tekst, semi-live, of echt live in de studio.
(Rosetta.
Who are you talking about?
Sweet Loretta Fart. She thought she was a cleaner
Sweet Rosetta Martin
But she was a frying pan, yeah
Rosetta
The picker! The picker! Picture the fingers burning!
Oo-wee!
OK?
1, 2, 1, 2, 3, 4)
Jo Jo was a man who thought he was a loner
But he knew it couldn’t last
Jo Jo left his home in Tucson, Arizona
For some California grass
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back Jo Jo
Go home
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Back to where you once belonged
Get back, Jo
Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman
But she was another man
All the girls around her say she’s got it coming
But she gets it while she can
Oh, get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, Loretta
Go home
Oh, get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back, get back
Get back to where you once belonged
Get back
Woo…
(Thanks, Mo!
I’d like to say “thank you” on behalf of the group
And ourselves and I hope we passed the audition!)
Get back van wat de afscheidslp werd, Let it be
De singleversie
Wat dachten ze bij de Amen Corner, dat hier veel mensen op zaten te wachten kort na de single van de Beatles? Ook een afscheid.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532407