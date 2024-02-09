De verliezer wint tenslotte ook wel

Bij het radioafscheid van Keith Skues had hij een gesprekje met Kiki Dee, de laatste plaat die hij zou draaien, zoals hij zich al jaren had voorgenomen.

Zij deed er wegwerperig over: die blueyed-soulperiode was niet belangrijk.

Naast Keith vind ik dit – als trouw fan – een teleurstellend idee. Die duetten met Elton John, daar ben ik nou niet zo blij mee. Enfin, geen blue eyed soul maar een synthi-nummer, typisch jaren tachtig.

I should have known that it would be too good to last

He took my colours and he nailed them to his mast

And sailed on past

It soon be happens to me every way I turn

And if it’s true that pain’s the only way to learn

I’m learning fast

So here I go again back to where I started

Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin

But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted

Because every now and then the loser gets to win

Every time I missed a ride that’s come along

My Mister Right keeps turning into Mister Wrong

It’s the same old song

Something happens to me every time around

But there’s no way I’m going to let it get me down

I’ll just keep right on

So here I go again back to where I started

Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin

But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted

Because every now and then the loser gets to win

Oh and I believe that my ship is coming in

The loser gets to win

Oh and I believe that my ship is coming in

The loser gets to win

Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin

But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted

Because every now and then the loser gets to win

Here I go again back to where I started

Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin

But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted

Because every now and then the loser gets to win

The loser gets to win

Here I go again

Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin



The loser gets to win, 1983

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mark Kent – https://www.flickr.com/photos/flamesworddragon/8880700984/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=136395240