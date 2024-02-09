De verliezer wint tenslotte ook wel

Bij het radioafscheid van Keith Skues had hij een gesprekje met Kiki Dee, de laatste plaat die hij zou draaien, zoals hij zich al jaren had voorgenomen.
Zij deed er wegwerperig over: die blueyed-soulperiode was niet belangrijk.
Naast Keith vind ik dit – als trouw fan – een teleurstellend idee. Die duetten met Elton John, daar ben ik nou niet zo blij mee. Enfin, geen blue eyed soul maar een synthi-nummer, typisch jaren tachtig.
I should have known that it would be too good to last
He took my colours and he nailed them to his mast
And sailed on past
It soon be happens to me every way I turn
And if it’s true that pain’s the only way to learn
I’m learning fast
So here I go again back to where I started
Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin
But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted
Because every now and then the loser gets to win
Every time I missed a ride that’s come along
My Mister Right keeps turning into Mister Wrong
It’s the same old song
Something happens to me every time around
But there’s no way I’m going to let it get me down
I’ll just keep right on
So here I go again back to where I started
Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin
But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted
Because every now and then the loser gets to win
Oh and I believe that my ship is coming in
The loser gets to win
Oh and I believe that my ship is coming in
The loser gets to win
Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin
But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted
Because every now and then the loser gets to win
Here I go again back to where I started
Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin
But I don’t get depressed and I don’t get downhearted
Because every now and then the loser gets to win
The loser gets to win
Here I go again
Nine times out of ten I’ll take it on the chin
The loser gets to win, 1983
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mark Kent – https://www.flickr.com/photos/flamesworddragon/8880700984/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=136395240