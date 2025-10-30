De telefoon die onbeantwoord rinkelt aan de muur

Er zijn nummers waarbij ik in snikken uitbarstte toen ik ze voor het eerst hoorde. Ik weet dat het niet het origineel is maar dit is nu eenmaal de versie die je op de radio kreeg te horen.

By the time I get to Phoenix she’ll be risin’

She’ll find the note I left hangin’ on her door

She’ll laugh when she reads the part that says I’m leavin’

‘Cause I’ve left that girl oh too many time before

By the time I make Albuquerque she’ll be workin’

She’ll prob’ly stop at lunch, she’ll try to give me a call

She’ll just hear that phone keep on ringin’

Off the wall, that is all

By the time I make Oklahoma she’ll be sleepin’

She’ll turn softly and she will, she’ll call my name out low

Oh, and she’ll cry just to think I’d really leave her

‘Though time and time again, you know, I’ve tried to tell her so

She just didn’t know

I would really go

I tried to tell her so



Glen Campbell

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Capitol Records. This was his recording company at the time. There’s a partial ink stamp on back at left showing a portion of the old Capitol logo and the file number 15341. – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28259696