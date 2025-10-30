De telefoon die onbeantwoord rinkelt aan de muur

Er zijn nummers waarbij ik in snikken uitbarstte toen ik ze voor het eerst hoorde. Ik weet dat het niet het origineel is maar dit is nu eenmaal de versie die je op de radio kreeg te horen.
By the time I get to Phoenix she’ll be risin’
She’ll find the note I left hangin’ on her door
She’ll laugh when she reads the part that says I’m leavin’
‘Cause I’ve left that girl oh too many time before
By the time I make Albuquerque she’ll be workin’
She’ll prob’ly stop at lunch, she’ll try to give me a call
She’ll just hear that phone keep on ringin’
Off the wall, that is all
By the time I make Oklahoma she’ll be sleepin’
She’ll turn softly and she will, she’ll call my name out low
Oh, and she’ll cry just to think I’d really leave her
‘Though time and time again, you know, I’ve tried to tell her so
She just didn’t know
I would really go
I tried to tell her so
Glen Campbell
