De nieuwe wereld in de morgenstond. Roger Whittaker RIP

Dramatisch met licht maatschappijkritische toets. Dat kon in 1970, en niet zo lang meer daarna. Hoe moeten we de vorige week overleden Roger Whittaker benoemen? Crooner maar, ook al was dat woord omstreeks die tijd al in onbruik.
Ter redactie is consensus over zijn belangrijkste nummer.
Now if you load your rifle right
And if you fix your bayonet so
And if you kill that man, my friend
The one we call the foe
And if you do it often, lad, and if you do it right
You’ll be a hero overnight
You’ll save your country from her plight
Remember, God is always right
If you survive to see the sight
A friend now greeting foe
No, you won’t believe in if anymore
If’s an illusion, if’s an illusion
No, you won’t believe in if anymore
If is for children, if is for children
Building daydreams
If I knew then what I know now
I thought I did you know somehow
If I could have the time again
I’d take the sunshine, leave the rain
If only time would trickle slow
Like rain that melts the fallen snow
If only, Lord, if only
If only, Lord, if only
No, I don’t believe in if anymore
If’s an illusion, if’s an illusion
No, I don’t believe in if anymore
If is for children, if is for children
Building daydreams
Oh, I don’t believe in if anymore
If’s an illusion, if’s an illusion
No, I don’t believe in if anymore
If is for children, if is for children
Building daydreams
I don’t believe in If anymore
Dit was, zeker achteraf bekeken, een logisch vervolg:
A new world in the morning, 1971
