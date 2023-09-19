De nieuwe wereld in de morgenstond. Roger Whittaker RIP

Dramatisch met licht maatschappijkritische toets. Dat kon in 1970, en niet zo lang meer daarna. Hoe moeten we de vorige week overleden Roger Whittaker benoemen? Crooner maar, ook al was dat woord omstreeks die tijd al in onbruik.

Ter redactie is consensus over zijn belangrijkste nummer.

Now if you load your rifle right

And if you fix your bayonet so

And if you kill that man, my friend

The one we call the foe

And if you do it often, lad, and if you do it right

You’ll be a hero overnight

You’ll save your country from her plight

Remember, God is always right

If you survive to see the sight

A friend now greeting foe

No, you won’t believe in if anymore

If’s an illusion, if’s an illusion

No, you won’t believe in if anymore

If is for children, if is for children

Building daydreams

If I knew then what I know now

I thought I did you know somehow

If I could have the time again

I’d take the sunshine, leave the rain

If only time would trickle slow

Like rain that melts the fallen snow

If only, Lord, if only

If only, Lord, if only

No, I don’t believe in if anymore

If’s an illusion, if’s an illusion

No, I don’t believe in if anymore

If is for children, if is for children

Building daydreams

Oh, I don’t believe in if anymore

If’s an illusion, if’s an illusion

No, I don’t believe in if anymore

If is for children, if is for children

Building daydreams



I don’t believe in If anymore

Dit was, zeker achteraf bekeken, een logisch vervolg:



A new world in the morning, 1971

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Wilfried Wittkowsky, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1149274