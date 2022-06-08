De muren stortten in

Als laatste in de Bee Gees extravanganza een van de singles van de Marbles, geschreven door de broers. Alle tekstweergaven geven waar ik “went dry” meen te horen “will drown”. Ik kies toch voor wat ik hoor, na ruim een halve eeuw geef ik niet zomaar toe dat ik het verkeerd hoor. Als u een mening heeft horen we het wel.
When morning time breaks
My lonely heart aches, yeah
But no one I touch
Can tell me how much
A lonely heart takes
‘Cause the walls fell down
And the seas went dry
But nobody listens to my song
And the storm just broke
And the rain came down
But nobody listens to a clown
I look for your light
By day and by night
I’m wasting my time
Just trying to find
Your face in my life
‘Cause the walls fell down
And the seas went dry
But nobody listens to my song
And the storm just broke
And the rain came down
But nobody listens to a clown
‘Cause the walls fell down
And the seas ran dry
But nobody listens to my song
And the storm just broke
And the rain came down
But nobody listens to a clown (fade out)
The walls fell down, 1969
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paradiso magazine – https://museummusikindonesia.id/2020/12/02/paradiso-edisi-046-1969/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115624989