De muren stortten in

Als laatste in de Bee Gees extravanganza een van de singles van de Marbles, geschreven door de broers. Alle tekstweergaven geven waar ik “went dry” meen te horen “will drown”. Ik kies toch voor wat ik hoor, na ruim een halve eeuw geef ik niet zomaar toe dat ik het verkeerd hoor. Als u een mening heeft horen we het wel.

When morning time breaks

My lonely heart aches, yeah

But no one I touch

Can tell me how much

A lonely heart takes

‘Cause the walls fell down

And the seas went dry

But nobody listens to my song

And the storm just broke

And the rain came down

But nobody listens to a clown

I look for your light

By day and by night

I’m wasting my time

Just trying to find

Your face in my life

‘Cause the walls fell down

And the seas went dry

But nobody listens to my song

And the storm just broke

And the rain came down

But nobody listens to a clown

‘Cause the walls fell down

And the seas ran dry

But nobody listens to my song

And the storm just broke

And the rain came down

But nobody listens to a clown (fade out)



The walls fell down, 1969

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paradiso magazine – https://museummusikindonesia.id/2020/12/02/paradiso-edisi-046-1969/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115624989