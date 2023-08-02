De Liefde heette mij welkom

De kennismaking met dit gedicht van George Herbert was voor zowel Thomas Merton als Simone Weil een mystieke ervaring die hen tot het katholicisme bracht (Herbert was nou juist niet katholiek).

Maar als Ralph Vaughan Williams er een toonzetting aan geeft moet je toch wel haast christen worden, Charlie.

LOVE bade me welcome; yet my soul drew back,

Guilty of dust and sin.

But quick-eyed Love, observing me grow slack

From my first entrance in,

Drew nearer to me, sweetly questioning

If I lack’d anything.

‘A guest,’ I answer’d, ‘worthy to be here:’

Love said, ‘You shall be he.’

‘I, the unkind, ungrateful? Ah, my dear,

I cannot look on Thee.’

Love took my hand and smiling did reply,

‘Who made the eyes but I?’

‘Truth, Lord; but I have marr’d them: let my shame

Go where it doth deserve.’

‘And know you not,’ says Love, ‘Who bore the blame?’

‘My dear, then I will serve.’

‘You must sit down,’ says Love, ‘and taste my meat.’

So I did sit and eat.



Scott Crissman, bariton

Kevin Kwan, orgel

Christ and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Norfolk, Virginia

