De lentehartstocht zorgde voor een kind

Een beangstigend nummer van de Hollies, van vijftig jaar geleden. Ik heb altijd gedacht dat het over een ongepland/ongewenst kind ging, en ik ben, met de tekst voor mijn neus, nog niet overtuigd.
Daarnaast is het een on-Holliesachtige single, met de Zweed Mikael Rickfors als zanger. En met sitarpassages.
Oordeel zelf.
Een nummer voor vandaag in ieder geval.
Passion of the spring
Came the baby
And in the passion of the spring
Came the baby
Words that were spoken in the anger
Of youth only half truth.
Touched by the childbride
Deep inside her lies real truth.
He was the passion of the spring
And half forgotten in the passing
The real crime brother and brother
With backs to each other
The war sign.
And in the passion of the spring
Mama sing him a song.
Tell him all that was wrong
Tell him all that you had that was bad.
Tell him all that was good mama.
You know that you should mama
Remember the good mama.
And with the light that you show
Let him grow
Let him go
Let him go
Let him go
Let him go.
Words that were spoken in the anger
Of youth only half truth.
Touched by the childbride
Deep inside her lies the real truth.
He was the passion of spring
He was the passion of the spring
And in the passion of the spring
And in the passion of the spring
Came the baby
The baby
(herhaald tot uitfaden)
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bengt Nyman – Flickr: IMG_5258, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19414043