De lentehartstocht zorgde voor een kind

Een beangstigend nummer van de Hollies, van vijftig jaar geleden. Ik heb altijd gedacht dat het over een ongepland/ongewenst kind ging, en ik ben, met de tekst voor mijn neus, nog niet overtuigd.

Daarnaast is het een on-Holliesachtige single, met de Zweed Mikael Rickfors als zanger. En met sitarpassages.

Oordeel zelf.

Een nummer voor vandaag in ieder geval.

Passion of the spring

Came the baby

And in the passion of the spring

Came the baby

Words that were spoken in the anger

Of youth only half truth.

Touched by the childbride

Deep inside her lies real truth.

He was the passion of the spring

And half forgotten in the passing

The real crime brother and brother

With backs to each other

The war sign.

And in the passion of the spring

Mama sing him a song.

Tell him all that was wrong

Tell him all that you had that was bad.

Tell him all that was good mama.

You know that you should mama

Remember the good mama.

And with the light that you show

Let him grow

Let him go

Let him go

Let him go

Let him go.

Words that were spoken in the anger

Of youth only half truth.

Touched by the childbride

Deep inside her lies the real truth.

He was the passion of spring

He was the passion of the spring

And in the passion of the spring

And in the passion of the spring

Came the baby

The baby

(herhaald tot uitfaden)

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Bengt Nyman – Flickr: IMG_5258, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19414043