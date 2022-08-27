De Keltische zielebroeders

Even verder verwijlen in de nadagen van die gewone zomer 1983.

More please and thank you

More please and thank you

Introducing the Celtic Soul Brothers and featuring the Strong Devoted

Ladies and gentlemen, would you now please take your leave

Because we’ve sat back looking and nearly been took

Even been scared but now I don’t care and I’m telling anyone who’ll listen

I’ve seen what’s on show and now there’s no more to know

‘Cause I’ve been there, I’ve been seen there, I’ve seemed it, dreamed it

Schemed it beened it

We’re coming through

How do you do?

Excuse me please, you’re standing in my space

So step aside, now your time’s up

Come on my friends, I would now like to propose a toast

To the strength I see that’s surrounding me

‘Cause I’ve been scared but now I don’t care and

I’m telling anyone who’ll listen

I’ve seen what’s on show and now there’s no more to know

‘Cause I’ve been there, I’ve been seen there, I’ve seemed it, dreamed it

Schemed it, beened it

You see I know this to be true

Now would I lie to you?

And I’m not waiting for approval from you

We’re coming through

More please and thank you

Coming through

More please and thank you

How do you do?

More please and thank you

Yes, yes

More please and thank you

What do you trust?

More please and thank you

Yes, yes

More please and thank you

More please and thank you

What, what, what, what, what, what, what, what?

More please and thank you

Hey, hey, hey

More please and thank you

Yes, yes, yes

More please and thank you



The Celtic Soul Brothers, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, opnieuw uit als single 1983

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ueli Frey – DrJazz.ch, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63021864