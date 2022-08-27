De Keltische zielebroeders

Even verder verwijlen in de nadagen van die gewone zomer 1983.
More please and thank you
More please and thank you
Introducing the Celtic Soul Brothers and featuring the Strong Devoted
Ladies and gentlemen, would you now please take your leave
Because we’ve sat back looking and nearly been took
Even been scared but now I don’t care and I’m telling anyone who’ll listen
I’ve seen what’s on show and now there’s no more to know
‘Cause I’ve been there, I’ve been seen there, I’ve seemed it, dreamed it
Schemed it beened it
We’re coming through
How do you do?
Excuse me please, you’re standing in my space
So step aside, now your time’s up
Come on my friends, I would now like to propose a toast
To the strength I see that’s surrounding me
‘Cause I’ve been scared but now I don’t care and
I’m telling anyone who’ll listen
I’ve seen what’s on show and now there’s no more to know
‘Cause I’ve been there, I’ve been seen there, I’ve seemed it, dreamed it
Schemed it, beened it
You see I know this to be true
Now would I lie to you?
And I’m not waiting for approval from you
We’re coming through
More please and thank you
Coming through
More please and thank you
How do you do?
More please and thank you
Yes, yes
More please and thank you
What do you trust?
More please and thank you
Yes, yes
More please and thank you
More please and thank you
What, what, what, what, what, what, what, what?
More please and thank you
Hey, hey, hey
More please and thank you
Yes, yes, yes
More please and thank you
The Celtic Soul Brothers, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, opnieuw uit als single 1983
