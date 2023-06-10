De katoenvelden van weleer

Dit nummer wilde ik plaatsen in de muziekrubriek omdat het mij aan zomerse dagen van weleer, 1970 om precies te zijn, herinnert. Programmaleider van RNI, Roger Day, fervent Beach Boys-fan, hield dit lang in de Nifty Fifty.

Toen verdween het nummer samen met hem na de malle campagne voor de Tories vanaf het schip. Hij was geen Tory, beklemtoont hij alsnog.

Enfin, de Beach Boys als countryrock.

When I was a little baby

My mother would rock me in the cradle

In them old, old cotton fields at home

When I was a little baby

My mother would rock me in the cradle

In them old, old cotton fields at home

Oh, when them cotton bolls get rotten

You couldn’t pick very much cotton

In them old cotton fields at home

It was down in Louisiana

Just a mile from Texarkana

In them old, old cotton fields at home

It may sound a little funny

But, you didn’t make very much money

In them old cotton fields at home

It may sound a little funny

But, you didn’t make very much money

In them old, old cotton fields at home

Het klinkt als een traditional maar het heeft een Oorspronkelijke Versie, een van de vele nummers die op naam staan van Lead Belly. De oeropname dateert uit de gevangenis in Louisiana, 1941, dit is de plaatopname uit 1947.

