De fluitspeler bij de poorten van de dageraad

Arnold J. van der Kluft

De laatste LP van de week op Radio London, The piper at the gates of dawn van Pink Floyd. Hiervan kies ik de openingstrack.

Lime and limpid green, a second scene
Now fights between the blue you once knew
Floating down, the sound resounds
Around the icy waters underground
Jupiter and Saturn, Oberon, Miranda and Titania
Neptune, Titan, stars can frighten

Blinding signs flap,
Flicker, flicker, flicker blam, pow, pow
Stairway scare, Dan Dare, who’s there?

Lime and limpid green, the sounds around
The icy waters under
Lime and limpid green, the sounds around
The icy waters underground


Astronomy Domine

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12938216

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)