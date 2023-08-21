De fluitspeler bij de poorten van de dageraad

De laatste LP van de week op Radio London, The piper at the gates of dawn van Pink Floyd. Hiervan kies ik de openingstrack.

Lime and limpid green, a second scene

Now fights between the blue you once knew

Floating down, the sound resounds

Around the icy waters underground

Jupiter and Saturn, Oberon, Miranda and Titania

Neptune, Titan, stars can frighten

Blinding signs flap,

Flicker, flicker, flicker blam, pow, pow

Stairway scare, Dan Dare, who’s there?

Lime and limpid green, the sounds around

The icy waters under

Lime and limpid green, the sounds around

The icy waters underground



Astronomy Domine

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12938216