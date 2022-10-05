De dodenlijst van de opstand in Iran tot vandaag

De lijst van vaststaande slachtoffers van repressief geweld in Iran sinds de opstand is begonnen. Onvertaald overgenomen van Iranwire, dat meldt dat er meer dan 130 doden te betreuren zijn.

  1. Minoo Majidi, 20 September, Kermanshah, female
  2. Ali Mozaffari, 21 September, Gouchan, member of Ghoochan Saipa Volleyball Team, male
  3. Maziar Soleimanian, 22 September, Rasht, member of Rasht’s Septemberidrood Football Team Fan Club, male, shot by security forces
  4. Mohsen Mohammadi, 19 September, Divandarreh, male
  5. Fereydoon Mahmoudi, 19 September, Saghez, male, shot by security forces
  6. Reza Lotfi, 19 September, Dehgolan, male, shot by security forces
  7. Farjad Darvishi, 20 September, Balo, Urmia, aged 23. male, shot by security forces
  8. Zakaria Khayal, 20 September, Piranshahr, aged 16. male, shot by security forces
  9. Fouad Ghadimi, 18 September, Divandarreh, male
  10. Danesh Rahnama, 21 September, Balo, Urmia, aged 25. male, shot by security forces
  11. Sadreddin Litani, 21 September, Oshnavieh, aged 27, male
  12. Roshna Ahmadi, Bukan, West Azerbaijan, female, shot by security forces
  13. Milan Haghighi, 21 September, Oshnavieh, male, shot by security forces
  14. Amin M’arefat (Maaroufi), 21 September, Oshnavieh, aged 16. son of Abu Bakr, male, shot by security forces in the head
  15. Mehdi Asgari, 24 September, Garmsar, aged 25. male
  16. Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, 21 September, Zanjan, aged 16. male
  17. Hadis Najafi, 23 September, Karaj, aged 23. female
  18. Behnam Layeghpour, 21 September, Rasht, tatoo artist, male, shot by security forces
  19. Hossein Ali Kia, 24 September, Mazandaran, Elecrical Engineerin Student at Mazandaran University of Technology and Science, male
  20. Roozbeh Khademi, 24 September, Fardis, Karaj, male
  21. Mohammad Hossein Sarvari-Rad, 24 September, Garmsar, male, A member of the paramilitary Basij forces who was killed by a shot meant for protesters
  22. Morteza Nowroozi, 24 September, Langarood, male
  23. Javad Heydari, 25 September, Qazvin, male
  24. Pedram Azarnoush, 22 September, Dehdasht, male
  25. Mehrdad Behnam-Asl, 22 September, Dehdasht, male
  26. Amir Nowruzi, 21 September, Bandar Anzali, aged 16. male, shot by security forces
  27. Farzin Lotfi, 20 September, Rezvan Shahr, Gilan, aged 35. male, shot by security forces
  28. Sasan Ghorbani, 22 September, Rezvan Shahr, Gilan, aged 32, male
  29. Yasin Jamalzadeh, 21 September, Shanderman Village, Father of two daughters, male, shot by security forces
  30. Ghazaleh Chalavi, 21 September, Amol, aged 32, mountaineer, female
  31. Hannaneh Kia, 21 September, Tehran, female, killed in Sattar Khan Avenue, shot by security forces
  32. Mahsa Mogouei, 22 September, Foolad Shahr, aged 18, female, shot by security forces
  33. Parsa Rezadoust, 23 September, Hashtgerd, aged 17, male
  34. Saeed Mohammadi, 21 September, Eslamabad-e Gharb, aged 21, male
  35. Amir Ali Fooladi, 21 September, Eslamabad-e Gharb, aged 16. male
  36. Mehdi (Mohammad) Fallah, 21 September, Amol, male
  37. Erfan Rezaei, 21 September, Amol, aged 21, male
  38. Yaser Jafari, 22 September, Ilam, male
  39. Mohammad Hassan Torkaman, 21 September, Babol, aged 27, born in Isfahan, lives in Babol, male, shot by security forces
  40. Reza Shahparnia, 20 September, Kermanshah, aged 20.,male
  41. Mohsen Ghaysari, 21 September, Ilam, aged 32, male, shot by security forces
  42. Matin Abdollahpour, 21 September, Balo, Urmia, aged 16, male, shot by security forces
  43. Fardin Bakhtiari, 19 September, Sanandaj, male, shot by security forces
  44. Milad Zare, 21 September, Babol, male, shot by security forces
  45. Sina Mousavi, Amol, male, shot by security forces
  46. Mohammad Reza Eskandari, 21 September, Pakdasht, Karaj, aged 25, athlete and jeweler, male, shot by security forces
  47. Sarina Esmailzadeh, 21 September, Mehr Shahr, Karaj, aged 16, female, shot by security forces
  48. Pouya Sheida, 21 September, Urmia, aged 18, male, killed near Vali-e Asr neighborhood of Urmia, shot in the heart by security forces
  49. Matin Abdollahpour, 29 September, Urmia, male, shot by security forces
  50. Isan Ma’danpasand, 19 September, Tabriz, female, beaten to death by security forces. Her family were told that they must say she was suffering from physical problems
  51. Abolfazl Akbari-Doust, Langarood, male, shot by security forces
  52. Abolfazl Mehdipour, Langarood, male
  53. Mosen Malmir, 21 September, Noshahr, male, shot by security forces in the heart
  54. Hediyeh Naeemani, 23 September, Noshahr, aged 25, female, shot by security forces in Hafez Avenue, died of her injuries at Beheshti Hospital
  55. Amir Hossein Shams, 21 September, Noshahr, male, shot by security forces
  56. Iman Mohammadi, 21 September, Eslamabad-e Gharb, male, shot by security forces
  57. Mehrab Najafi, 21 September, Zarrin Shahr, male, shot by security forces
  58. Arash Pahlevan, 21 September, Mahabad, aged 27, father of one, male, shot by security forces in the head
  59. Fereydoon Ahmadi, 21 September, Saghez, male, shot by security forces
  60. Saeed Iranmanesh, 21 September, Kerman, former student of Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, male, shot by security forces
  61. Mehrdad Ghorbani, 21 September, Zanjan, male, shot by security forces
  62. Mehdi Leylazi, 21 September, Karaj, male, shot by security forces
  63. Ali Asghar Goodbiglou, male, shot by security forces
  64. Nika Shahkarami, 20 September, Tehran, aged 17, went missing during protests in Tehran’s Keshavaraz Boulevard. Went missing during the protests on September 20. Her body was found 10 days later in Kahrizak morgue
  65. Hamzeh Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad, male, shot by security forces
  66. Abdolrahman Baluchikhah, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Shayeh, male, shot by security forces
  67. Mohammad Amin Gamshad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Abdolhamid, male, shot by security forces
  68. Mohammad Reza Adib Tootazehi, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Seyed Mohammad, male, shot by security forces
  69. Mohammad Brahui, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  70. Aminollah Ghaljaei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  71. Omran Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Abdul Qayyum, male, shot by security forces
  72. Yaser Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Haj Taj Mohammad, male, shot by security forces
  73. Eghbal Shahnavazi, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  74. Abu Bakr Ali-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Abdul Shakur, male, shot by security forces
  75. Jalil Mohammad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Rahman, male, shot by security forces
  76. Hamid Isa-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  77. Nematollah Kubdani, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  78. Hamid Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad Ali, shot by security forces
  79. Samad Shahuzehhei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Shir Ali, male, shot by security forces
  80. Mohammad Sadigh Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Sirajuddin, male, shot by security forces
  81. Lal Mohammad Alizehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Zarif, male, shot by security forces
  82. Hamzeh Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  83. Abu Bakr Ali-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  84. Omar Shahnavazi, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad Sharif, male, shot by security forces
  85. Abdulghafoor Noor-Barahui, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  86. Hamid Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  87. Farzad Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  88. Mohammad Ghaljei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  89. Mohammad Rigi, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  90. Amir Hamzeh Shahnavazi, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  91. Lal Mohammad Anshini, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  92. Balal Anshini, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  93. Salahuddin Gamshad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  94. Ebrahim Gorgij, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  95. Ahmad Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  96. Mohammad Eghbal Naebzehei (Shahnavazi), 30 September, Zahedan, aged 16. No ID card, male, shot by security forces
  97. Ahmad Sargolzaei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  98. Mohammad Farough-Rakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  99. Mansour Rakhshani, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  100. Abdolmalek Shahbaksh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  101. Ali Akbar Halgheh-Begoosh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  102. Younes Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  103. Jalil Rakhshani, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  104. Mohsen Gamshadzehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  105. Omran Hassanzehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Ali, male, shot by security forces
  106. Vahid Hovat, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
  107. Amir Hossein Mir Kazehi Riggi, 30 September, Zahedan, aged 19, son of Ebrahim, male, shot by security forces
  108. Mohammad Ali Gamshad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, aged 18, male, shot by security forces
  109. Amir Mehdi Farrokhiour, 28 September, Tehran, aged 17, killed in Laleh Park in Keshavarz Boulevard, male, shot by security forces
  110. Esmail Hossein-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad Saleem, male, shot by security forces
  111. Rafe Narui, 30 September, Zahedan, aged 23, male, shot by security forces
  112. Ali Agheli (Narui), 30 September, Zahedan, aged 28, male, shot by security forces
  113. Mokhtar Ahmadi, 1 October, Marivan, male, shot by security forces
  114. Amir Hossein Basati, 1 October, Kermanshah, aged 15, male, shot by security forces
  115. Morteza Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
  116. Zolfaghar Jan Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
  117. Arman Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
  118. Mahmoud Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
  119. Samer Hashemzehie, 1 October, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
