De dodenlijst van de opstand in Iran tot vandaag

De lijst van vaststaande slachtoffers van repressief geweld in Iran sinds de opstand is begonnen. Onvertaald overgenomen van Iranwire, dat meldt dat er meer dan 130 doden te betreuren zijn.
- Minoo Majidi, 20 September, Kermanshah, female
- Ali Mozaffari, 21 September, Gouchan, member of Ghoochan Saipa Volleyball Team, male
- Maziar Soleimanian, 22 September, Rasht, member of Rasht’s Septemberidrood Football Team Fan Club, male, shot by security forces
- Mohsen Mohammadi, 19 September, Divandarreh, male
- Fereydoon Mahmoudi, 19 September, Saghez, male, shot by security forces
- Reza Lotfi, 19 September, Dehgolan, male, shot by security forces
- Farjad Darvishi, 20 September, Balo, Urmia, aged 23. male, shot by security forces
- Zakaria Khayal, 20 September, Piranshahr, aged 16. male, shot by security forces
- Fouad Ghadimi, 18 September, Divandarreh, male
- Danesh Rahnama, 21 September, Balo, Urmia, aged 25. male, shot by security forces
- Sadreddin Litani, 21 September, Oshnavieh, aged 27, male
- Roshna Ahmadi, Bukan, West Azerbaijan, female, shot by security forces
- Milan Haghighi, 21 September, Oshnavieh, male, shot by security forces
- Amin M’arefat (Maaroufi), 21 September, Oshnavieh, aged 16. son of Abu Bakr, male, shot by security forces in the head
- Mehdi Asgari, 24 September, Garmsar, aged 25. male
- Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, 21 September, Zanjan, aged 16. male
- Hadis Najafi, 23 September, Karaj, aged 23. female
- Behnam Layeghpour, 21 September, Rasht, tatoo artist, male, shot by security forces
- Hossein Ali Kia, 24 September, Mazandaran, Elecrical Engineerin Student at Mazandaran University of Technology and Science, male
- Roozbeh Khademi, 24 September, Fardis, Karaj, male
- Mohammad Hossein Sarvari-Rad, 24 September, Garmsar, male, A member of the paramilitary Basij forces who was killed by a shot meant for protesters
- Morteza Nowroozi, 24 September, Langarood, male
- Javad Heydari, 25 September, Qazvin, male
- Pedram Azarnoush, 22 September, Dehdasht, male
- Mehrdad Behnam-Asl, 22 September, Dehdasht, male
- Amir Nowruzi, 21 September, Bandar Anzali, aged 16. male, shot by security forces
- Farzin Lotfi, 20 September, Rezvan Shahr, Gilan, aged 35. male, shot by security forces
- Sasan Ghorbani, 22 September, Rezvan Shahr, Gilan, aged 32, male
- Yasin Jamalzadeh, 21 September, Shanderman Village, Father of two daughters, male, shot by security forces
- Ghazaleh Chalavi, 21 September, Amol, aged 32, mountaineer, female
- Hannaneh Kia, 21 September, Tehran, female, killed in Sattar Khan Avenue, shot by security forces
- Mahsa Mogouei, 22 September, Foolad Shahr, aged 18, female, shot by security forces
- Parsa Rezadoust, 23 September, Hashtgerd, aged 17, male
- Saeed Mohammadi, 21 September, Eslamabad-e Gharb, aged 21, male
- Amir Ali Fooladi, 21 September, Eslamabad-e Gharb, aged 16. male
- Mehdi (Mohammad) Fallah, 21 September, Amol, male
- Erfan Rezaei, 21 September, Amol, aged 21, male
- Yaser Jafari, 22 September, Ilam, male
- Mohammad Hassan Torkaman, 21 September, Babol, aged 27, born in Isfahan, lives in Babol, male, shot by security forces
- Reza Shahparnia, 20 September, Kermanshah, aged 20.,male
- Mohsen Ghaysari, 21 September, Ilam, aged 32, male, shot by security forces
- Matin Abdollahpour, 21 September, Balo, Urmia, aged 16, male, shot by security forces
- Fardin Bakhtiari, 19 September, Sanandaj, male, shot by security forces
- Milad Zare, 21 September, Babol, male, shot by security forces
- Sina Mousavi, Amol, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Reza Eskandari, 21 September, Pakdasht, Karaj, aged 25, athlete and jeweler, male, shot by security forces
- Sarina Esmailzadeh, 21 September, Mehr Shahr, Karaj, aged 16, female, shot by security forces
- Pouya Sheida, 21 September, Urmia, aged 18, male, killed near Vali-e Asr neighborhood of Urmia, shot in the heart by security forces
- Matin Abdollahpour, 29 September, Urmia, male, shot by security forces
- Isan Ma’danpasand, 19 September, Tabriz, female, beaten to death by security forces. Her family were told that they must say she was suffering from physical problems
- Abolfazl Akbari-Doust, Langarood, male, shot by security forces
- Abolfazl Mehdipour, Langarood, male
- Mosen Malmir, 21 September, Noshahr, male, shot by security forces in the heart
- Hediyeh Naeemani, 23 September, Noshahr, aged 25, female, shot by security forces in Hafez Avenue, died of her injuries at Beheshti Hospital
- Amir Hossein Shams, 21 September, Noshahr, male, shot by security forces
- Iman Mohammadi, 21 September, Eslamabad-e Gharb, male, shot by security forces
- Mehrab Najafi, 21 September, Zarrin Shahr, male, shot by security forces
- Arash Pahlevan, 21 September, Mahabad, aged 27, father of one, male, shot by security forces in the head
- Fereydoon Ahmadi, 21 September, Saghez, male, shot by security forces
- Saeed Iranmanesh, 21 September, Kerman, former student of Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman, male, shot by security forces
- Mehrdad Ghorbani, 21 September, Zanjan, male, shot by security forces
- Mehdi Leylazi, 21 September, Karaj, male, shot by security forces
- Ali Asghar Goodbiglou, male, shot by security forces
- Nika Shahkarami, 20 September, Tehran, aged 17, went missing during protests in Tehran’s Keshavaraz Boulevard. Went missing during the protests on September 20. Her body was found 10 days later in Kahrizak morgue
- Hamzeh Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad, male, shot by security forces
- Abdolrahman Baluchikhah, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Shayeh, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Amin Gamshad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Abdolhamid, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Reza Adib Tootazehi, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Seyed Mohammad, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Brahui, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Aminollah Ghaljaei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Omran Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Abdul Qayyum, male, shot by security forces
- Yaser Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Haj Taj Mohammad, male, shot by security forces
- Eghbal Shahnavazi, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Abu Bakr Ali-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Abdul Shakur, male, shot by security forces
- Jalil Mohammad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Rahman, male, shot by security forces
- Hamid Isa-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Nematollah Kubdani, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Hamid Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad Ali, shot by security forces
- Samad Shahuzehhei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Shir Ali, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Sadigh Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Sirajuddin, male, shot by security forces
- Lal Mohammad Alizehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Zarif, male, shot by security forces
- Hamzeh Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Abu Bakr Ali-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Omar Shahnavazi, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad Sharif, male, shot by security forces
- Abdulghafoor Noor-Barahui, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Hamid Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Farzad Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Ghaljei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Rigi, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Amir Hamzeh Shahnavazi, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Lal Mohammad Anshini, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Balal Anshini, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Salahuddin Gamshad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Ebrahim Gorgij, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Ahmad Shahbakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Eghbal Naebzehei (Shahnavazi), 30 September, Zahedan, aged 16. No ID card, male, shot by security forces
- Ahmad Sargolzaei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Farough-Rakhsh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Mansour Rakhshani, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Abdolmalek Shahbaksh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Ali Akbar Halgheh-Begoosh, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Younes Narouei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Jalil Rakhshani, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Mohsen Gamshadzehei, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Omran Hassanzehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Ali, male, shot by security forces
- Vahid Hovat, 30 September, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces
- Amir Hossein Mir Kazehi Riggi, 30 September, Zahedan, aged 19, son of Ebrahim, male, shot by security forces
- Mohammad Ali Gamshad-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, aged 18, male, shot by security forces
- Amir Mehdi Farrokhiour, 28 September, Tehran, aged 17, killed in Laleh Park in Keshavarz Boulevard, male, shot by security forces
- Esmail Hossein-Zehei, 30 September, Zahedan, son of Mohammad Saleem, male, shot by security forces
- Rafe Narui, 30 September, Zahedan, aged 23, male, shot by security forces
- Ali Agheli (Narui), 30 September, Zahedan, aged 28, male, shot by security forces
- Mokhtar Ahmadi, 1 October, Marivan, male, shot by security forces
- Amir Hossein Basati, 1 October, Kermanshah, aged 15, male, shot by security forces
- Morteza Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
- Zolfaghar Jan Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
- Arman Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
- Mahmoud Hassanzani, 3 October, Zahedan, male, shot from a military helicopter north of Zahedan
- Samer Hashemzehie, 1 October, Zahedan, male, shot by security forces