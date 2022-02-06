De dode bladeren. Alternatieve 861-880



861. Japan – Nightporter

862. Boards of Canada – Roygbiv



863. Sonny Rollins – G-man (live)

864. Muddy Waters – Rollin’ stone



865. Wilson Pickett – In the midnight hour

866. Traffic – No face, no name, no number



867. The Band – The weight

868. Canned Heat – On the road again



869. Stone Poneys – Different drum

870. Kinks – Days



871. The Sonics – Psycho

872. Iggy Pop – Les feuilles mortes



873. The Sound – Will (live)

874. Japan & Steve Nye – Despair



875. Stranglers – La folie

876. Peter Gabriel – Games without frontiers



877. Gil Scott-Heron – Who’ll pay reparations on my soul?

878. Robbie Robertson – Somewhere down the Crazy River



879. 16 Horsepower – Low estate

880. Kae Tempest – Europe is lost

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4498347792/in/set-72157623793443430/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11891837