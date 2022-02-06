De dode bladeren. Alternatieve 861-880

Arnold J. van der Kluft


861. Japan – Nightporter
862. Boards of Canada – Roygbiv


863. Sonny Rollins – G-man (live)
864. Muddy Waters – Rollin’ stone


865. Wilson Pickett – In the midnight hour
866. Traffic – No face, no name, no number


867. The Band – The weight
868. Canned Heat – On the road again


869. Stone Poneys – Different drum
870. Kinks – Days


871. The Sonics – Psycho
872. Iggy Pop – Les feuilles mortes


873. The Sound – Will (live)
874. Japan & Steve Nye – Despair


875. Stranglers – La folie
876. Peter Gabriel – Games without frontiers


877. Gil Scott-Heron – Who’ll pay reparations on my soul?
878. Robbie Robertson – Somewhere down the Crazy River


879. 16 Horsepower – Low estate
880. Kae Tempest – Europe is lost

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.