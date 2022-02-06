De dode bladeren. Alternatieve 861-880

861. Japan – Nightporter
862. Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
863. Sonny Rollins – G-man (live)
864. Muddy Waters – Rollin’ stone
865. Wilson Pickett – In the midnight hour
866. Traffic – No face, no name, no number
867. The Band – The weight
868. Canned Heat – On the road again
869. Stone Poneys – Different drum
870. Kinks – Days
871. The Sonics – Psycho
872. Iggy Pop – Les feuilles mortes
873. The Sound – Will (live)
874. Japan & Steve Nye – Despair
875. Stranglers – La folie
876. Peter Gabriel – Games without frontiers
877. Gil Scott-Heron – Who’ll pay reparations on my soul?
878. Robbie Robertson – Somewhere down the Crazy River
879. 16 Horsepower – Low estate
880. Kae Tempest – Europe is lost
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://www.flickr.com/photos/heiner1947/4498347792/in/set-72157623793443430/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11891837