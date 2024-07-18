De dagen van het oude schoolplein

Linda Lewis hoort voor mij bij vochtige af en toe nogal warme zomers – vanaf Rock-a-doodle-doo, uit zo’n zomer (1973). Vergis u niet, Cat Stevens heeft dit in de eerste plaats voor haar geschreven.

Ach, het oude schoolplein. Ik moest laatst verwerken dat er nog een schoolvorm aan de Derde Vijfjarige voorafging (HBS), daar heeft Nescio, ongetwijfeld de bekendste oud-leerling op school gezeten. Vlak voordat ik er begon werd de Derde omgezet in een lyceum (HBS en gymnasium onder een dak, met een gemeenschappelijke eerste klas), en na mijn eindexamen moest het alweer een Scholengemeenschap heten, want het onderwijs in Nederland wordt voortdurend vernieuwd, onherstelbaar verbeterd.

Dus dat plein stamde echt uit de negnetiende eeuw, inclusief plataan, die naar ik vrees er niet meer staat. En een reünie van een school die niet meer bestaat zal ook niet meer komen.

Remember the days of the old schoolyard

We used to laugh a lot

Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

Oh, when we had imaginings and we had

All kinds of things and we laughed

And needed love… yes, I do

Ooh, and I will always love you

Remember the days of the old schoolyard

We used to laugh a lot

Don’t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

Oh, when we had simplicity and we had

Warm toast for tea and we laughed

And needed love… yes, I do

Ooh, and I will always love you

Remember the days of the old schoolyard

We used to cry a lot

Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

Ooh ooh oh oooh yeahhh

Where we always play

Kids doing a sweet, sweet way

Nobody, nobody but us

Playing the dirt, doctor and nurse

Nobody, nobody could see

We learn to be free, to learn about love

All about love

You were my first sweet love

My love, love lovely dove

Inside my childlike dreams

Like King and I’ll be a Queen

Though time may fade

It’s never too late to learn about love

Remember the days of the old schoolyard

We used to laugh a lot (remember)

Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

Remember the days of the old schoolyard

We used to laugh a lot (oh rememeber)

Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

When we had imaginings

And we had all kinds of things

Rememebe the days of the old schoolyard

We used to cry a lot (oh remember)

Don’t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

Rememeber the days of the old schoolyard

We used to laugh a lot (oh remember)

Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard

When we had simplicity

And we had warm toast for tea

Remember the days of the old schoolyard

We used to cry a lot (oh remember)

Don’t you remember the days of the old schoolyard



(Remember the days of) The old schoolyard, 1974

– Uitgeliche afbeelding: By https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/70385?deferredFl=1&utm_campaign=artist&utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73722164