De dagen van het oude schoolplein

Linda Lewis hoort voor mij bij vochtige af en toe nogal warme zomers – vanaf Rock-a-doodle-doo, uit zo’n zomer (1973). Vergis u niet, Cat Stevens heeft dit in de eerste plaats voor haar geschreven.
Ach, het oude schoolplein. Ik moest laatst verwerken dat er nog een schoolvorm aan de Derde Vijfjarige voorafging (HBS), daar heeft Nescio, ongetwijfeld de bekendste oud-leerling op school gezeten. Vlak voordat ik er begon werd de Derde omgezet in een lyceum (HBS en gymnasium onder een dak, met een gemeenschappelijke eerste klas), en na mijn eindexamen moest het alweer een Scholengemeenschap heten, want het onderwijs in Nederland wordt voortdurend vernieuwd, onherstelbaar verbeterd.
Dus dat plein stamde echt uit de negnetiende eeuw, inclusief plataan, die naar ik vrees er niet meer staat. En een reünie van een school die niet meer bestaat zal ook niet meer komen.
Remember the days of the old schoolyard
We used to laugh a lot
Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
Oh, when we had imaginings and we had
All kinds of things and we laughed
And needed love… yes, I do
Ooh, and I will always love you
Remember the days of the old schoolyard
We used to laugh a lot
Don’t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
Oh, when we had simplicity and we had
Warm toast for tea and we laughed
And needed love… yes, I do
Ooh, and I will always love you
Remember the days of the old schoolyard
We used to cry a lot
Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
Ooh ooh oh oooh yeahhh
Where we always play
Kids doing a sweet, sweet way
Nobody, nobody but us
Playing the dirt, doctor and nurse
Nobody, nobody could see
We learn to be free, to learn about love
All about love
You were my first sweet love
My love, love lovely dove
Inside my childlike dreams
Like King and I’ll be a Queen
Though time may fade
It’s never too late to learn about love
Remember the days of the old schoolyard
We used to laugh a lot (remember)
Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
Remember the days of the old schoolyard
We used to laugh a lot (oh rememeber)
Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
When we had imaginings
And we had all kinds of things
Rememebe the days of the old schoolyard
We used to cry a lot (oh remember)
Don’t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
Rememeber the days of the old schoolyard
We used to laugh a lot (oh remember)
Don′t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
When we had simplicity
And we had warm toast for tea
Remember the days of the old schoolyard
We used to cry a lot (oh remember)
Don’t you remember the days of the old schoolyard
(Remember the days of) The old schoolyard, 1974
– Uitgeliche afbeelding: By https://www.deezer.com/en/artist/70385?deferredFl=1&utm_campaign=artist&utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73722164