De Cornelis Prulcollectie 8: California sun

De Willekeurige Greep leidt voor mij tot net zulke verrassingen als u, wellicht. The best of the Rivieras, echt? Boordevol covers, misschien daarom. En hun hit California sun is oorspronkelijk van Joe Jones.

Enfin, en ze komen uit Indiana.

Well, I’m goin’ out west where I belong

Where the days are short and the nights are long

Where they walk and I’ll walk

They twist and I’ll twist

They shimmy and I’ll shimmy

They fly and I’ll fly

Well, they’re out there a-havin’ fun

In that warm California sun

Well, I’m goin’ out west out on the coast

Where the California girls are really the most

Where they walk and I’ll walk

They twist and I’ll twist

They shimmy and I’ll shimmy

They fly and I’ll fly

Well, they’re out there a-havin’ fun

In that warm California sun

Well, the girls are frisky in old ‘Frisco

A pretty little chick wherever you go

And they’ll walk and I’ll walk

They’ll twist and I’ll twist

They’ll shimmy and I’ll shimmy

They’ll fly and I’ll fly

Well, they’re out there a-havin’ fun

In that warm California sun

Yeah, they’re out there a-havin’ fun

In that warm California sun



1963