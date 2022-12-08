De Cornelis Prulcollectie 8: California sun

De Willekeurige Greep leidt voor mij tot net zulke verrassingen als u, wellicht. The best of the Rivieras, echt? Boordevol covers, misschien daarom. En hun hit California sun is oorspronkelijk van Joe Jones.
Enfin, en ze komen uit Indiana.
Well, I’m goin’ out west where I belong
Where the days are short and the nights are long
Where they walk and I’ll walk
They twist and I’ll twist
They shimmy and I’ll shimmy
They fly and I’ll fly
Well, they’re out there a-havin’ fun
In that warm California sun
Well, I’m goin’ out west out on the coast
Where the California girls are really the most
Where they walk and I’ll walk
They twist and I’ll twist
They shimmy and I’ll shimmy
They fly and I’ll fly
Well, they’re out there a-havin’ fun
In that warm California sun
Well, the girls are frisky in old ‘Frisco
A pretty little chick wherever you go
And they’ll walk and I’ll walk
They’ll twist and I’ll twist
They’ll shimmy and I’ll shimmy
They’ll fly and I’ll fly
Well, they’re out there a-havin’ fun
In that warm California sun
Yeah, they’re out there a-havin’ fun
In that warm California sun
1963