De Cornelis Prulcollectie 6: Sixteen candles

Willekeurige Greep nr. 6 levert The Crests Sing The Goodies op. Ik moet mijn neiging om Earth angel te kiezen onderdrukken en neem hun Echte Hit, 16 candles. The Crests waren een bijzondere doowopgroep, omdat ze van begin af aan “racially mixed” waren, en in de VS midden jaren vijftig was dat baanbrekend. Je kon dan wel liefde bezingen voor een zestienjarige…
Happy Birthday, happy birthday baby
Oh, I love you so
Sixteen candles make a lovely light
But not as bright as your eyes tonight
Blow out the candles
Make your wish come true
For I’ll be wishing that you love me too
You’re only sixteen but you’re my teenage queen
You’re the prettiest, the loveliest girl I’ve ever seen
Sixteen candles in my heart will glow
Forever and ever
For I love you so
You’re only sixteen but you’re my teenage queen
Oh, you’re the prettiest, the loveliest girl I’ve ever seen
Sixteen candles in my heart will glow
Forever and ever
For I love you so
Oh, I love you so
1958
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from the record label., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26620201