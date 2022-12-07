De Cornelis Prulcollectie 6: Sixteen candles

Willekeurige Greep nr. 6 levert The Crests Sing The Goodies op. Ik moet mijn neiging om Earth angel te kiezen onderdrukken en neem hun Echte Hit, 16 candles. The Crests waren een bijzondere doowopgroep, omdat ze van begin af aan “racially mixed” waren, en in de VS midden jaren vijftig was dat baanbrekend. Je kon dan wel liefde bezingen voor een zestienjarige…

Happy Birthday, happy birthday baby

Oh, I love you so

Sixteen candles make a lovely light

But not as bright as your eyes tonight

Blow out the candles

Make your wish come true

For I’ll be wishing that you love me too

You’re only sixteen but you’re my teenage queen

You’re the prettiest, the loveliest girl I’ve ever seen

Sixteen candles in my heart will glow

Forever and ever

For I love you so

You’re only sixteen but you’re my teenage queen

Oh, you’re the prettiest, the loveliest girl I’ve ever seen

Sixteen candles in my heart will glow

Forever and ever

For I love you so

Oh, I love you so



1958

