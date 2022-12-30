De Cornelis Prulcollectie 30: Our day will come

Willekeurige Greep nr.30 levert Ruby & the Romantics, Greatest hits album op. Daarvan hun origineel van dit door velen opgenomen nummer.

Our day will come

And we’ll have everything

We’ll share the joy

Falling in love can bring

No one can tell me

That I’m too young to know

I love you so (love you so)

And you love me

Our day will come

If we just wait a while

No tears for us

Think love and wear a smile

Our dreams have magic because

We’ll always stay

In love this way

Our day will come

(Our day will come, our day will come)

Our dreams have magic because

We’ll always stay

In love this way

Our day will come

Our day will come



1962

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kapp Records – Billboard, page 21, 6 February 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26899704