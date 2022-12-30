De Cornelis Prulcollectie 30: Our day will come

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Willekeurige Greep nr.30 levert Ruby & the Romantics, Greatest hits album op. Daarvan hun origineel van dit door velen opgenomen nummer.

Our day will come
And we’ll have everything
We’ll share the joy
Falling in love can bring

No one can tell me
That I’m too young to know
I love you so (love you so)
And you love me

Our day will come
If we just wait a while
No tears for us
Think love and wear a smile
Our dreams have magic because
We’ll always stay
In love this way
Our day will come
(Our day will come, our day will come)

Our dreams have magic because
We’ll always stay
In love this way
Our day will come
Our day will come


1962

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kapp Records – Billboard, page 21, 6 February 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26899704

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)