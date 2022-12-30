De Cornelis Prulcollectie 30: Our day will come

Willekeurige Greep nr.30 levert Ruby & the Romantics, Greatest hits album op. Daarvan hun origineel van dit door velen opgenomen nummer.
Our day will come
And we’ll have everything
We’ll share the joy
Falling in love can bring
No one can tell me
That I’m too young to know
I love you so (love you so)
And you love me
Our day will come
If we just wait a while
No tears for us
Think love and wear a smile
Our dreams have magic because
We’ll always stay
In love this way
Our day will come
(Our day will come, our day will come)
Our dreams have magic because
We’ll always stay
In love this way
Our day will come
Our day will come
1962
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kapp Records – Billboard, page 21, 6 February 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26899704