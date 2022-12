De Cornelis Prulcollectie 3: Leave my wife alone

De Willekeurige Greep leverde als derde Big City Blues op, Chicagoblues met John Lee Hooker. Daarvan kies ik deze.

Hey man! Leave my wife alone!

I done told you once and ain’t gonna tell you no more

Next time I tell I’m gonna mow you down

I said leave her alone, I said leave her alone

I said man don’t you know leave my wife alone

I said look at her babe what have you dun-done?

Got my lover got her on her thumb

Better leave him alone, better leave him alone

I done told you once ain’t gonna tell you no more

Oh!

Have mercy!

I said look at her babe what you dun-done?

Got my lover got her on her thumb

I done told you baby, done told you baby

I done told you baby, leave that man alone

De lata de lata de lata do

I said baby now baby leave that man alone



John Lee Hooker, 1951

