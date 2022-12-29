De Cornelis Prulcollectie 29: A change is gonna come

Willekeurige Greep nr.29 levert Chuck Jackson’s Tribute to Rhythm and Blues op. Daarvan kies ik zijn versie van de laatste bij Sam Cooke’s leven uitgebrachte single van Cooke.
I was born by the river in a little tent
Oh, and just like the river I’ve been running ever since
It’s been a long, a long time coming
But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will
It’s been too hard living, but I’m afraid to die
‘Cause I don’t know what’s up there beyond the sky
It’s been a long, a long time coming
But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will
I go to the movie and I go downtown
Somebody keep telling me don’t hang around
It’s been a long, a long time coming
But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will
Then I go to my brother
And I say, “Brother, help me please”
But he winds up knockin’ me
Back down on my knees
There’ve been times that I thought I couldn’t last for long
But now I think I’m able to carry on
It’s been a long, a long time coming
But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will
1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Wand Management – Billboard, page 13, 14 August 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26922267