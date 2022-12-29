De Cornelis Prulcollectie 29: A change is gonna come

Willekeurige Greep nr.29 levert Chuck Jackson’s Tribute to Rhythm and Blues op. Daarvan kies ik zijn versie van de laatste bij Sam Cooke’s leven uitgebrachte single van Cooke.

I was born by the river in a little tent

Oh, and just like the river I’ve been running ever since

It’s been a long, a long time coming

But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will

It’s been too hard living, but I’m afraid to die

‘Cause I don’t know what’s up there beyond the sky

It’s been a long, a long time coming

But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will

I go to the movie and I go downtown

Somebody keep telling me don’t hang around

It’s been a long, a long time coming

But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will

Then I go to my brother

And I say, “Brother, help me please”

But he winds up knockin’ me

Back down on my knees

There’ve been times that I thought I couldn’t last for long

But now I think I’m able to carry on

It’s been a long, a long time coming

But I know a change gon’ come, oh yes, it will



1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Wand Management – Billboard, page 13, 14 August 1965, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26922267