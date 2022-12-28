De Cornelis Prulcollectie 28: Act naturally

Willekeurige Greep nr. 28 levert de Charley Pride Collection op. Hiervan kies ik dit nummer, bekend van Buck Owens en niet te vergeten de Beatles.
Charley Pride is twee jaar geleden bezweken aan COVID, iets wat ons toen ontgaan is.
They’re gonna put me in the movies
They’re gonna make a big star out of me
We’ll make a film about a man that’s sad and lonely
And all I gotta do is act naturally
Well, I’ll bet you I’m gonna be a big star
Might win an Oscar you can never tell
The movies gonna make me a big star
‘Cause I can play the part so well
Well I hope you’ll come and see me in the movies
Then I’ll know that you will plainly see
The biggest fool that ever hit the big time
And all I gotta do is act naturally
We’ll make the scene about a man that’s sad and lonely
And begging down upon his bended knee
I’ll play the part and I won’t need rehearsing
All I have to do is act naturally
Well, I’ll bet you I’m gonna be a big star
Might win an Oscar you can never tell
The movies gonna make me a big star
‘Cause I can play the part so well
Well I hope you’ll come and see me in the movies
Then I’ll know that you will plainly see
The biggest fool that ever hit the big time
And all I gotta do is act naturally
1967
