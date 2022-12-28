De Cornelis Prulcollectie 28: Act naturally

Willekeurige Greep nr. 28 levert de Charley Pride Collection op. Hiervan kies ik dit nummer, bekend van Buck Owens en niet te vergeten de Beatles.

Charley Pride is twee jaar geleden bezweken aan COVID, iets wat ons toen ontgaan is.

They’re gonna put me in the movies

They’re gonna make a big star out of me

We’ll make a film about a man that’s sad and lonely

And all I gotta do is act naturally

Well, I’ll bet you I’m gonna be a big star

Might win an Oscar you can never tell

The movies gonna make me a big star

‘Cause I can play the part so well

Well I hope you’ll come and see me in the movies

Then I’ll know that you will plainly see

The biggest fool that ever hit the big time

And all I gotta do is act naturally

We’ll make the scene about a man that’s sad and lonely

And begging down upon his bended knee

I’ll play the part and I won’t need rehearsing

All I have to do is act naturally

Well, I’ll bet you I’m gonna be a big star

Might win an Oscar you can never tell

The movies gonna make me a big star

‘Cause I can play the part so well

Well I hope you’ll come and see me in the movies

Then I’ll know that you will plainly see

The biggest fool that ever hit the big time

And all I gotta do is act naturally



1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By GREG MATHISON – Cropped from U.S. Department of Defense photo, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2590952