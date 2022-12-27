De Cornelis Prulcollectie 27: Long black veil

Willekeurige Greep nr.27 levert Roy Drusky op met All time Country hits. Hiervan kies ik het mysterieuze Long black veil.

Ten years ago, on a cold dark night

Someone was killed ‘neath the town hall light

There were few at the scene, but they all agreed

That the slayer who ran looked a lot like me

The judge said: Son, what is your alibi?

If you were somewhere else, then you won’t have to die

I spoke not a word, though it meant my life

For I’d been in the arms of my best friend’s wife

She walks these hills in a long black veil

She visits my grave when the night winds wail

Nobody knows, nobody sees

Nobody knows but me

Oh, the scaffold was high, and eternity near

She stood in the crowd and shed not a tear

But sometimes at night, when the north wind blows

In a long black veil, she cries over my bones

She walks these hills in a long black veil

She visits my grave when the night winds wail

Nobody knows, nobody sees

Nobody knows but me

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hubert Long Talent Agency, Nashville-Mercury Records – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30626842