De Cornelis Prulcollectie 27: Long black veil

Willekeurige Greep nr.27 levert Roy Drusky op met All time Country hits. Hiervan kies ik het mysterieuze Long black veil.
Ten years ago, on a cold dark night
Someone was killed ‘neath the town hall light
There were few at the scene, but they all agreed
That the slayer who ran looked a lot like me
The judge said: Son, what is your alibi?
If you were somewhere else, then you won’t have to die
I spoke not a word, though it meant my life
For I’d been in the arms of my best friend’s wife
She walks these hills in a long black veil
She visits my grave when the night winds wail
Nobody knows, nobody sees
Nobody knows but me
Oh, the scaffold was high, and eternity near
She stood in the crowd and shed not a tear
But sometimes at night, when the north wind blows
In a long black veil, she cries over my bones
She walks these hills in a long black veil
She visits my grave when the night winds wail
Nobody knows, nobody sees
Nobody knows but me
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hubert Long Talent Agency, Nashville-Mercury Records – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=30626842