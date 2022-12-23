De Cornelis Prulcollectie 23: My time ain’t long

Willekeurige Greep nr.23 levert een verzameling nummers op van Jimmie Rodgers, pas bijeengebracht in 1964. Ik kies het titelnummer van de verzameling, dat uit 1932 stamt.

I will go to the gallows at sunrise

They say I am going to hang

Through the opening will fall my young body

On the end of a rope I will swing

My pals have all died on the gallows

And I am awaiting my time

If you wander astray in the struggle

Your life will be wasted like mine

I think of my heartbroken mother

Her pleadings have all been in vain

She suffered to rear me from childhood

And now I’m her sorrow and shame

Young man don’t sin to you sorrow

Don’t shadow your dear mothers name

My pals have all gone on before me

And I am a lad left in pain

No more will the boys gather round me

The pals that I love have gone on

I will die when the new day is dawning

To pay for the deeds I’ve done wrong

Alone I will die on the gallows

Alone I will cross the divide

But bury me there by my sweetheart

To sleep through the years by her side

Dear mother it’s soon I’ll be going

Oh mother I’ll go with the dawn

The bright stars are now dimmer growing

Dear mother my time won’t be long

Oh mother I know how you love me

But mother I’m going to hang

My pals have all gone on before me

I guess I have played my last game