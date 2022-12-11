De Cornelis Prulcollectie 11: Girls can’t do what the guys do

De Willekeurige Greep nr.11 levert Betty Wright My first time around op. Is zij hier echt veertien, zoals het verhaal op de hoes zegt?
The guys are gonna wander
Go out and play sometimes
But girls you must not let it get you down
Just take this advice I give you just like a mother
You try to match your guys two for two
Don’t try to do the things that the guys do, no no
‘Cause girls you can’t do what the guys do, no
And still be a lady
Girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no
And still be a lady, no
No, oh
And listen, girls, when you give your heart away
You can easily be hurt
And the least little wrong he does
Always seems like dirt
So take this advice I give you just like a mother
You try to match your man two for two
Don’t try to do the things the guys do, no no
‘Cause girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no
And still be a lady
Girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no
And still be a lady, no, oh oh
When you put your faith in one guy
Sometimes he’ll make you happy
Sometimes he’ll make you cry
But don’t lose your self-respect
Trying to get revenge
‘Cause no matter how you do it
Don’t try to do the things the guys do, no no
You’ll lose it in the end
‘Cause girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no
And still be a lady
Girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no
And still be a lady, no
1968