De Cornelis Prulcollectie 11: Girls can’t do what the guys do

De Willekeurige Greep nr.11 levert Betty Wright My first time around op. Is zij hier echt veertien, zoals het verhaal op de hoes zegt?

The guys are gonna wander

Go out and play sometimes

But girls you must not let it get you down

Just take this advice I give you just like a mother

You try to match your guys two for two

Don’t try to do the things that the guys do, no no

‘Cause girls you can’t do what the guys do, no

And still be a lady

Girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no

And still be a lady, no

No, oh

And listen, girls, when you give your heart away

You can easily be hurt

And the least little wrong he does

Always seems like dirt

So take this advice I give you just like a mother

You try to match your man two for two

Don’t try to do the things the guys do, no no

‘Cause girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no

And still be a lady

Girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no

And still be a lady, no, oh oh

When you put your faith in one guy

Sometimes he’ll make you happy

Sometimes he’ll make you cry

But don’t lose your self-respect

Trying to get revenge

‘Cause no matter how you do it

Don’t try to do the things the guys do, no no

You’ll lose it in the end

‘Cause girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no

And still be a lady

Girls, you can’t do what the guys do, no

And still be a lady, no



1968