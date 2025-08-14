De arme kant van de stad

Muziek is troef, zeker op zo’n hete dag, even freaken. 14 augustus 1967 was in West-Europa een kille regenachtige dag, a lousy day to go off the air zoals Pete Drummond zei.

Nu de laatste live gedraaide plaat op Radio London 266, ik wist niet eens dat deze om onverklaarbare reden inet mocht op de BBC. Maar er mocht veel niet, daar danken wij het effect van 14.55 straks aan.

Nu ik de tekst voor mijn neus heb begrijp ik waarom de huichelaars bij de (toenmalige) BBC dit niet wilden laten horen.

Doop-doo-doo-wah

Shoo-bee-doo-bee

Doop-doo-doo-wah

Shoo-bee-doo-bee

How can you tell me how much you miss me

When the last time I saw you, you wouldn’t even kiss me?

That rich guy you’ve been seein’ must have put you down

So, welcome back, baby, to the poor side of town

To him you were nothin’ but a little plaything (Was a plaything, doo wah)

Not much more than an overnight fling (Overnight fling, doo wah)

To me you were the greatest thing this boy had ever found

And girl, it’s hard to find nice things on the poor side of town

I can’t blame you for tryin’ (Ba-ba-ba-ba)

I’m tryin’ to make it, too (Ba-ba-ba-ba)

I’ve got one little hang up, baby

I just can’t make it without you (Without you, without you)

So, tell me are you gonna stay now? (Gonna stay now, doo wah)

Will you stand by me, girl, all the way now? (All the way now, doo wah)

With you by my side they can’t keep us down

Together we can make it, baby, from the poor side of town



Poor side of town, Johnny Rivers

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door United Artists Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22732166