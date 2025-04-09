In 1986 verklaarde The The het Verenigd Koninkrijk al tot de 51ste staat van de VS. Gezien de slappe houding van de Labour-regering van nu zou je het nog steeds kunnen denken.

Beneath the old iron bridges, across the Victorian parks

And all the frightened people running home before dark

Past the Saturday morning cinema that lies crumbling to the ground

And the piss stinking shopping centre in the new side of town

I’ve come to smell the seasons change, & watch the city

As the sun goes down again

Here comes another winter, of long shadows and high hopes

Here comes another winter, waiting for utopia

Waiting for hell to freeze over

This is the land, where nothing changes

The land of red buses & blue blooded babies

This is the place, where pensioners are raped

And the hearts are being cut, from the welfare state

Let the poor drink the milk, while the rich eat the honey

Let the bums count their blessings, while they count their money

So many people, can’t express what’s on their minds

Nobody knows them and nobody ever will

Until their backs are broken and their dreams are stolen

And they can’t get what they want, then they’re gonna get angry!

Well it ain’t written in the papers, but its written on the walls

The way this country is divided to fall

So the cranes are moving on the skyline

Trying to knock down… this town

But the stains on the heartland, can never be removed

From this country, that’s sick, sad, and confused

Here comes another winter, of long shadows and high hopes

Here comes another winter, waiting for utopia

Waiting for hell to freeze over

The ammunition’s being passed, and the lord’s been praised

But the wars on the televisions will never be explained

All the bankers gettin’ sweaty, beneath their white collars

As the pound in our pocket turns into a dollar

This is the 51st state of the USA

This is the 51st state of the USA

This is the 51st state of the USA

This is the 51st state of the USA



Heartland. Zang: Matt Johnson & Anna Domino

