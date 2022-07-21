Countryrockklassieker du jour: Louisiana Rain

Een klassieke homecoming song over een man die na een lange zwerftocht terugkeert naar zijn geboortegrond in Louisiana en zowel spiritueel als fysiek gereinigd wordt door de regen in Louisiana (Louisiana rain is falling just like tears/Running down my face, washing out the years). Onder druk van de platenmaatschappij veranderde Tom Petty de tekst van het derde couplet, waarin wat al te nadrukkelijk werd gerefereerd aan cocaïnegebruik: South Carolina put out its arms for me/Right up till everything went black/Somewhere on Lonely Street/And it was just that evil poison/That I put up my nose/Thank god for a long-neck bottle/The angels’ antidote. De oorspronkelijke tekst is te horen op een aantal live-opnames.

Well it was out in California by the San Diego sea

That was when I was taken in and it left its mark on me

Yeah she nearly drove me crazy with all those China toys

And I know she really didn’t mean a thing to any of those sailor boys

Louisiana rain is falling at my feet

Baby I’m noticing the change as I move down the street

Louisiana rain is soaking through my shoes

I may never be the same when I reach Baton Rouge

South Carolina put out its arms for me

Right up until everything went black somewhere on Lonely Street

And I still can’t quite remember who helped me to my feet

Thank God for a love that followed the angel’s remedy

Louisiana rain is falling just like tears

Running down my face, washing out the years

Louisiana rain is soaking through my shoes

I may never be the same when I reach Baton Rouge

Well I never will get over this English refugee

Singing to the jukebox in some all-night beanery

Yeah he was eating pills like candy and chasing them with tea

You should have seen him lick his lips, that old black muddied beak

Louisiana rain is falling at my feet

Baby I’m noticing the change as I move down the street

Louisian rain is soaking through my shoes

I may never be the same when I reach Baton Rouge

Louisiana rain is falling just like tears

Running down my face, washing out the years

Louisiana rain is soaking through my shoes

I may never be the same when I reach Baton Rouge

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door jc.winkler – Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=41231044