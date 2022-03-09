Countryklassieker du jour: Polly

Through the morning, through the night, het tweede (en laatste) album van folkrockpioniers Gene Clark en Doug Dillard, is wat minder dan het briljante debuutalbum The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark, maar bevat – naast de fraaie titelsong – ook dit juweeltje. De cover door Allison Krauss en Robert Plant is waarschijnlijk bekender dan het origineel. Persoonlijk geef ik de voorkeur aan de versie van Dillard & Clark, maar het moet gezegd dat Plant, Krauss en producer T Bone Burnett hier knap werk leveren.

If the wild bird could speak

He’d tell of places you have been

He’s been in my dreams

And he knows all the ways of the wind

Polly, come home again

Spread your wings to the wind

I felt much of the pain

As it begins

Dreams cover much time

Still they leave blind the will to begin

I searched for you there

And now look for you from within

Polly, come home again

Spread your wings to the wind

I felt much of the pain

As it begins

Polly, come home again

Spread your wings to the wind

I felt much of the pain

As it begins

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By May be found at the following website: [1], Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33798627