Countryklassieker du jour: Polly

Through the morning, through the night, het tweede (en laatste) album van folkrockpioniers Gene Clark en Doug Dillard, is wat minder dan het briljante debuutalbum The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark, maar bevat – naast de fraaie titelsong – ook dit juweeltje. De cover door Allison Krauss en Robert Plant is waarschijnlijk bekender dan het origineel. Persoonlijk geef ik de voorkeur aan de versie van Dillard & Clark, maar het moet gezegd dat Plant, Krauss en producer T Bone Burnett hier knap werk leveren.
If the wild bird could speak
He’d tell of places you have been
He’s been in my dreams
And he knows all the ways of the wind
Polly, come home again
Spread your wings to the wind
I felt much of the pain
As it begins
Dreams cover much time
Still they leave blind the will to begin
I searched for you there
And now look for you from within
Polly, come home again
Spread your wings to the wind
I felt much of the pain
As it begins
Polly, come home again
Spread your wings to the wind
I felt much of the pain
As it begins
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By May be found at the following website: [1], Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33798627