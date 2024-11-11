Countryklassieker du jour: Let The Mystery Be

Bestaat er een God? Gaan we naar de hemel/hel of is het na de dood afgelopen? Iris DeMent heeft geen idee. Je kunt proberen een fatsoenlijk mens te zijn en of je daar ooit een beloning voor zult ontvangen is niet zo heel relevant: I believe in love and I live my life accordingly/But I choose to let the mystery be.
Het origineel verscheen op DeMent’s debuutalbum Infamous Angel. Dit is uit de onvolprezen Transatlantic Sessions, met Jay Ungar op viool. Als toetje David Byrne (Talking Heads) en 10.000 Maniacs. Geen al te beste videokwaliteit, waarvoor excuses.
Everybody’s wonderin’ what and where they they all came from
Everybody’s worryin’ ‘bout where they’re gonna go
When the whole thing’s done
But no one knows for certain
And so it’s all the same to me
I think I’ll just let the mystery be
Some say once you’re gone you’re gone forever
And some say you’re gonna come back
Some say you rest in the arms of the Saviour
If in sinful ways you lack
Some say that they’re comin’ back in a garden
Bunch of carrots and little sweet peas
I think I’ll just let the mystery be
Everybody’s wonderin’ what and where they they all came from
Everybody’s worryin’ ‘bout where they’re gonna go
When the whole thing’s done
But no one knows for certain
And so it’s all the same to me
I think I’ll just let the mystery be
Some say they’re goin’ to a place called Glory
And I ain’t saying it ain’t a fact
But I’ve heard that I’m on the road to purgatory
And I don’t like the sound of that
I believe in love and I live my life accordingly
But I choose to let the mystery be
Everybody is wondering what and where they they all came from
Everybody is worryin’ ‘bout where they’re gonna go
When the whole thing’s done
But no one knows for certain
And so it’s all the same to me
I think I’ll just let the mystery be
I think I’ll just let the mystery be
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Baker – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20335759