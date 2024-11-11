Countryklassieker du jour: Let The Mystery Be

Bestaat er een God? Gaan we naar de hemel/hel of is het na de dood afgelopen? Iris DeMent heeft geen idee. Je kunt proberen een fatsoenlijk mens te zijn en of je daar ooit een beloning voor zult ontvangen is niet zo heel relevant: I believe in love and I live my life accordingly/But I choose to let the mystery be.

Het origineel verscheen op DeMent’s debuutalbum Infamous Angel. Dit is uit de onvolprezen Transatlantic Sessions, met Jay Ungar op viool. Als toetje David Byrne (Talking Heads) en 10.000 Maniacs. Geen al te beste videokwaliteit, waarvoor excuses.

Everybody’s wonderin’ what and where they they all came from

Everybody’s worryin’ ‘bout where they’re gonna go

When the whole thing’s done

But no one knows for certain

And so it’s all the same to me

I think I’ll just let the mystery be

Some say once you’re gone you’re gone forever

And some say you’re gonna come back

Some say you rest in the arms of the Saviour

If in sinful ways you lack

Some say that they’re comin’ back in a garden

Bunch of carrots and little sweet peas

I think I’ll just let the mystery be

Everybody’s wonderin’ what and where they they all came from

Everybody’s worryin’ ‘bout where they’re gonna go

When the whole thing’s done

But no one knows for certain

And so it’s all the same to me

I think I’ll just let the mystery be

Some say they’re goin’ to a place called Glory

And I ain’t saying it ain’t a fact

But I’ve heard that I’m on the road to purgatory

And I don’t like the sound of that

I believe in love and I live my life accordingly

But I choose to let the mystery be

Everybody is wondering what and where they they all came from

Everybody is worryin’ ‘bout where they’re gonna go

When the whole thing’s done

But no one knows for certain

And so it’s all the same to me

I think I’ll just let the mystery be

I think I’ll just let the mystery be

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Ron Baker – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20335759