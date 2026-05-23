Countryklassieker du jour: Cool Water

Een klassieke cowboysong, geschreven door de in Winnipeg, Canada, geboren Bob Nolan. In 1929 verhuisde Nolan naar Californië, waar hij samen met Roy Rogers en Tim Spencer The Sons of the Pioneers oprichtte. Nolan schreef de tekst als tiener nadat hij met zijn pas gescheiden vader naar Tucson, Arizona was verhuisd. Pas 12 jaar later zette hij de tekst op muziek. Tucson heeft een woestijnklimaat, het is dus niet zo moeilijk te raden waar Nolan de inspiratie voor de tekst vandaan haalde.

De definitieve versie is natuurlijk die van Marty Robbins, al zijn er ook mensen die de voorkeur geven aan Frankie Laine’s interpretatie. Ook Joni Mitchell waagde zich – samen met Willie Nelson – aan een vertolking van deze klassieker.

All day I’ve faced a barren waste

Without the taste of water, cool water

Old Dan and I with throats burned dry

And souls that cry for water

Cool, clear water

The nights are cool and I’m a fool

Each star’s a pool of water, cool water

And with the dawn I’ll wake and yawn

And carry on to water

Cool, clear water

Keep a-movin’, Dan, don’t you listen to him, Dan

He’s a devil, not a man

And he spreads the burnin’ sand with water

Dan, can you see that big, green tree?

Where the water’s runnin’ free

And it’s waitin’ there for you and me?

Water, cool, clear water

The shadows sway and seem to say

“Tonight we pray for water, cool water”

And way up there He’ll hear our prayer

And show us where there’s water

Cool, clear water

Keep a-movin’, Dan, don’t you listen to him, Dan

He’s a devil, not a man

And he spreads the burnin’ sand with water

Dan, can you see that big, green tree?

Where the water’s runnin’ free

And it’s waitin’ there for you and me?

Water, cool, clear water

Cool, clear water

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Joe Parks from Berkeley, CA – Saguaro National Park, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26554122