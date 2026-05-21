Countryklassieker du jour: Alone and Forsaken

Hank Williams nam Alone and Forsaken in de late jaren ’40 op, maar de single werd pas uitgebracht na zijn dood in 1955. Het is een beetje een atypische song voor Williams, met een uiterst sobere akoestische begeleiding. Meestal glooit er bij Williams ook op zijn meest sombere momenten wel wat licht aan de horizon, maar dat licht ontbreekt bij Alone and Forsaken volledig: Alone and forsaken/By fate and by man/Oh, lord if you hear me/Please hold my hand/Oh, please understand.

De regels She promised to honor/To love and obey leiden anno 2026 natuurlijk tot gefronste wenkbrauwen, maar in de jaren ’40 maakte de belofte je echtgenoot te gehoorzamen deel uit van de huwelijkseed. Tegenwoordig wordt dat onderdeel meestal geschrapt.

We met in the springtime when blossoms unfold

The pastures were green and the meadows were gold

Our love was in flower as summer grew on

Her love like the leaves now have withered and gone

The roses have faded, there’s frost at my door

The birds in the morning don’t sing anymore

The grass in the valley is starting to die

And out in the darkness the whippoorwills cry

Alone and forsaken by fate and by man

Oh Lord, if you hear me, please hold to my hand

Oh, please understand

Oh, where has she gone to? Oh, where can she be?

She may have forsaken some other like me

She promised to honor, to love, and obey

Each vow was a plaything that she threw away

The darkness is falling, the sky has turned gray

A hound in the distance is starting to bey

I wonder, I wonder what she’s thinking of

Forsaken, forgotten without any love

Alone and forsaken by fate and by man

Oh Lord, if you hear me, please hold to my hand

Oh, please understand

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hank_Williams_publicity.jpg: MGM Recordsderivative work: GDuwenTell me! – This file was derived from: Hank Williams publicity.jpg:, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17066892