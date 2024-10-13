Cissy Houston ruste in vrede

Cissy Houston overleden – zijn we hiermee bijgewerkt? Ik heb dit altijd de mooiste van de Sweet Inspirations gevonden, en het is speciaal voor de zangeressen geschreven. Cissy was een van hen.

I need your sweet inspiration

I need you here on my mind every hour of the day

Without your sweet inspiration

The lonely hours of the night just don’t go my way

A woman in love needs sweet inspiration

And, honey, that’s all I ask, you know, that’s all I ask from you

I gotta have your sweet inspiration, yeah

You know there’s just ain’t no tellin’ what a satisfied woman might do

When you call me, baby, baby

(It’s such a sweet inspiration)

The way you call me darlin’, darlin’, darlin’

(Sets my heart to skating)

And if I’m out in the rain, baby

(And in a bad situation)

You know I just reach back in my mind

And then I find your (sweet, sweet inspiration)

Sweet inspiration, oh what a power

And I’ve got the power every hour of the day

I need your sweet inspiration, yeah

To go on livin’, to keep on givin’ this way

I need your

(Sweet inspiration, sweet inspiration) I need your

(Sweet inspiration) Ah, baby, (sweet inspiration) Give me your

(Sweet, sweet inspiration) I got to have your

(Sweet, sweet inspiration) Yeah, give me your

(Sweet inspiration) Won’t you please, (sweet inspiration)

(Sweet inspiration)



Sweet inspiration, 1968

Bij de oorspronkelijke versie van Jim Weatherly heet het lied Midnight plane to Houston, maar voor de soulcover van dat nummer door Cissy Houston was die plaatsnaam alleen al niet geschikt. Let wel: deze versie was er eerder dan die van Gladys Knight and the Pips.

L.A. is just too much for him

so he’s leavin’ the life we’ve come to know

he said he’s goin’ back to find

what’s left of his world

the world he left behind

not so long ago

he’s leaving

on the midnight train to Georgia

goin’ back to the simpler place and time

i’ll be with him

on that midnight train to Georgia

’cause i’d rather live in his world

than live without him in mine

he kept dreamin’

that someday he’d be a star

but he found out the hard way

that dreams don’t always come true

so he’s pawned all his hopes

and he even sold his old car

bought a one-way ticket back

to the life he once knew

oh, he’s leavin’

on the midnight train to Georgia

goin’ back to a simpler place and time

well, i’m goin’ with him

on that midnight train to Georgia

see, i’d rather live in his world

than live without him in mine

oh, he’s leavin’

on the midnight train to Georgia

goin’ back, back to a simpler place and time

oh, i’m goin’ with him

on the midnight train to Georgia



Midnight train to Georgia, 1973

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tom Marcello Webster, New York, USA – Cissy Houston, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3856773