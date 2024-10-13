Cissy Houston ruste in vrede

Cissy Houston overleden – zijn we hiermee bijgewerkt? Ik heb dit altijd de mooiste van de Sweet Inspirations gevonden, en het is speciaal voor de zangeressen geschreven. Cissy was een van hen.
I need your sweet inspiration
I need you here on my mind every hour of the day
Without your sweet inspiration
The lonely hours of the night just don’t go my way
A woman in love needs sweet inspiration
And, honey, that’s all I ask, you know, that’s all I ask from you
I gotta have your sweet inspiration, yeah
You know there’s just ain’t no tellin’ what a satisfied woman might do
When you call me, baby, baby
(It’s such a sweet inspiration)
The way you call me darlin’, darlin’, darlin’
(Sets my heart to skating)
And if I’m out in the rain, baby
(And in a bad situation)
You know I just reach back in my mind
And then I find your (sweet, sweet inspiration)
Sweet inspiration, oh what a power
And I’ve got the power every hour of the day
I need your sweet inspiration, yeah
To go on livin’, to keep on givin’ this way
I need your
(Sweet inspiration, sweet inspiration) I need your
(Sweet inspiration) Ah, baby, (sweet inspiration) Give me your
(Sweet, sweet inspiration) I got to have your
(Sweet, sweet inspiration) Yeah, give me your
(Sweet inspiration) Won’t you please, (sweet inspiration)
(Sweet inspiration)
Sweet inspiration, 1968
Bij de oorspronkelijke versie van Jim Weatherly heet het lied Midnight plane to Houston, maar voor de soulcover van dat nummer door Cissy Houston was die plaatsnaam alleen al niet geschikt. Let wel: deze versie was er eerder dan die van Gladys Knight and the Pips.
L.A. is just too much for him
so he’s leavin’ the life we’ve come to know
he said he’s goin’ back to find
what’s left of his world
the world he left behind
not so long ago
he’s leaving
on the midnight train to Georgia
goin’ back to the simpler place and time
i’ll be with him
on that midnight train to Georgia
’cause i’d rather live in his world
than live without him in mine
he kept dreamin’
that someday he’d be a star
but he found out the hard way
that dreams don’t always come true
so he’s pawned all his hopes
and he even sold his old car
bought a one-way ticket back
to the life he once knew
oh, he’s leavin’
on the midnight train to Georgia
goin’ back to a simpler place and time
well, i’m goin’ with him
on that midnight train to Georgia
see, i’d rather live in his world
than live without him in mine
oh, he’s leavin’
on the midnight train to Georgia
goin’ back, back to a simpler place and time
oh, i’m goin’ with him
on the midnight train to Georgia
Midnight train to Georgia, 1973
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Tom Marcello Webster, New York, USA – Cissy Houston, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3856773