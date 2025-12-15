Veelbezongen en behorend bij Los Angeles: Hollywood. The Kinks in 1972.

Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star

And everybody’s in movies, doesn’t matter who you are

There are stars in every city, in every house and on every street

And if you walk down Hollywood Boulevard, their names are written in concrete

Don’t step on Greta Garbo as you walk down the boulevard

She looks so weak and fragile, that’s why she tried to be so hard

But they turned her into a princess and they sat her on a throne

But she turned her back on stardom because she wanted to be alone

You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard

Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of

People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame

Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain

Rudolph Valentino looks very much alive

And he looks up ladies’ dresses as they sadly pass him by

Avoid stepping on Bela Lugosi ‘cause he’s liable to turn and bite

But stand close by Bette Davis because hers was such a lonely life

If you covered him with garbage, George Sanders would still have style

And if you stamped on Mickey Rooney, he would still turn ‘round and smile

But please don’t tread on dearest Marilyn ‘cause she’s not very tough

She should have been made of iron or steel, but she was only made of flesh and blood

You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard

Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of

Oh, people who worked and suffered and struggled for fame

Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain

Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star

And everybody’s in show biz, it doesn’t matter who you are

And those who are successful, be always on your guard

Success walks hand in hand with failure along Hollywood Boulevard

I wish my life was a nonstop Hollywood movie show

A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes

Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain

And celluloid heroes never really die

You can see all the stars as you walk along Hollywood Boulevard

Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of

People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame

Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain

Oh, celluloid heroes never feel any pain

Oh, celluloid heroes never really die

I wish my life was a nonstop Hollywood movie show

A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes

Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain

And celluloid heroes never really die

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: – Uitgelichte afbeelding: Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9178468