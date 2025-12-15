Veelbezongen en behorend bij Los Angeles: Hollywood. The Kinks in 1972.
Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star
And everybody’s in movies, doesn’t matter who you are
There are stars in every city, in every house and on every street
And if you walk down Hollywood Boulevard, their names are written in concrete
Don’t step on Greta Garbo as you walk down the boulevard
She looks so weak and fragile, that’s why she tried to be so hard
But they turned her into a princess and they sat her on a throne
But she turned her back on stardom because she wanted to be alone
You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard
Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of
People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame
Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain
Rudolph Valentino looks very much alive
And he looks up ladies’ dresses as they sadly pass him by
Avoid stepping on Bela Lugosi ‘cause he’s liable to turn and bite
But stand close by Bette Davis because hers was such a lonely life
If you covered him with garbage, George Sanders would still have style
And if you stamped on Mickey Rooney, he would still turn ‘round and smile
But please don’t tread on dearest Marilyn ‘cause she’s not very tough
She should have been made of iron or steel, but she was only made of flesh and blood
You can see all the stars as you walk down Hollywood Boulevard
Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of
Oh, people who worked and suffered and struggled for fame
Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain
Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star
And everybody’s in show biz, it doesn’t matter who you are
And those who are successful, be always on your guard
Success walks hand in hand with failure along Hollywood Boulevard
I wish my life was a nonstop Hollywood movie show
A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes
Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain
And celluloid heroes never really die
You can see all the stars as you walk along Hollywood Boulevard
Some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of
People who worked and suffered and struggled for fame
Some who succeeded and some who suffered in vain
Oh, celluloid heroes never feel any pain
Oh, celluloid heroes never really die
I wish my life was a nonstop Hollywood movie show
A fantasy world of celluloid villains and heroes
Because celluloid heroes never feel any pain
And celluloid heroes never really die
