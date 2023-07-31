Carnaval in de zon, alstublieft

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Alan Price zou dit nu zeker niet meer mogen doen – zich een “Caribisch” accent aanmeten om zijn punt te maken. Of toch?

Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival

You’ll never find a better way
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Let us sing the night and day away
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival

Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming

You’ll never find a better way
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Let us sing the night and day away
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival

Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming

But this is England on a winter’s afternoon
There is no sun, there’s just a pale and tardy moon
And shivering sparrows on the smoking chimneytops
And all the children suffer from cold and flue and raindrops

Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
You’ll never find a better way
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Let us sing the night and day away
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival

Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming

T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming
T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming
T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming


Don’t stop the carnival, 1968

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Richard William Laws – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=121693094

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)