Carnaval in de zon, alstublieft

Alan Price zou dit nu zeker niet meer mogen doen – zich een “Caribisch” accent aanmeten om zijn punt te maken. Of toch?
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
You’ll never find a better way
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Let us sing the night and day away
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
You’ll never find a better way
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Let us sing the night and day away
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
But this is England on a winter’s afternoon
There is no sun, there’s just a pale and tardy moon
And shivering sparrows on the smoking chimneytops
And all the children suffer from cold and flue and raindrops
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
You’ll never find a better way
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Let us sing the night and day away
Lord, don’t stop the Carnival
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
Sunshine, I’m only dreaming
T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming
T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming
T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming
Don’t stop the carnival, 1968
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Richard William Laws – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=121693094