Carnaval in de zon, alstublieft

Alan Price zou dit nu zeker niet meer mogen doen – zich een “Caribisch” accent aanmeten om zijn punt te maken. Of toch?

Lord, don’t stop the Carnival

You’ll never find a better way

Let us sing the night and day away

Sunshine, I’m only dreaming

You’ll never find a better way

Let us sing the night and day away

Sunshine, I’m only dreaming

But this is England on a winter’s afternoon

There is no sun, there’s just a pale and tardy moon

And shivering sparrows on the smoking chimneytops

And all the children suffer from cold and flue and raindrops

You’ll never find a better way

Let us sing the night and day away

Sunshine, I’m only dreaming

T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming

T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming

T-t-t-t-t-t, I’m only dreaming



Don’t stop the carnival, 1968

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Richard William Laws – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=121693094