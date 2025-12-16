California blues

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Jimmie Rodgers heeft de California Blues. Louis Armstrong heeft met hem samengewerkt, wat bijna een eeuw geleden heel bijzonder was. Ik weet overigens niet of Armstrong hier ook de trompet speelt.

I-ee-oh-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

I’m going to California where they sleep out every night
I’m going to California where they sleep out every night
I’m leaving you, mama ‘cause you know you don’t treat me right

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Listen to me, mama while I sing you this song
Listen to your daddy sing you this lonesome song
You got me worried now but I won’t be worried long

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Let me tell you something, mama, that you don’t know
Let me tell you something, good gal, that you don’t know
I’ma do right papa and got a home everywhere I go

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Got the California blues and I’m sure gonna leave you here, Lord, Lord
Got the California blues and I’m sure gonna leave you here
I may ride the blind, I ain’t got no railroad fare

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Man, man, let’s go to town
Hey, hey, won’t be long now

I don’t understand what makes you treat me like you do
I can’t understand how come you treat me like you do do-do-do
Now if you don’t want me mama, it’s a cinch I don’t want you

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)