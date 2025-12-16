Jimmie Rodgers heeft de California Blues. Louis Armstrong heeft met hem samengewerkt, wat bijna een eeuw geleden heel bijzonder was. Ik weet overigens niet of Armstrong hier ook de trompet speelt.

I-ee-oh-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

I’m going to California where they sleep out every night

I’m going to California where they sleep out every night

I’m leaving you, mama ‘cause you know you don’t treat me right

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Listen to me, mama while I sing you this song

Listen to your daddy sing you this lonesome song

You got me worried now but I won’t be worried long

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Let me tell you something, mama, that you don’t know

Let me tell you something, good gal, that you don’t know

I’ma do right papa and got a home everywhere I go

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Got the California blues and I’m sure gonna leave you here, Lord, Lord

Got the California blues and I’m sure gonna leave you here

I may ride the blind, I ain’t got no railroad fare

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee

Man, man, let’s go to town

Hey, hey, won’t be long now

I don’t understand what makes you treat me like you do

I can’t understand how come you treat me like you do do-do-do

Now if you don’t want me mama, it’s a cinch I don’t want you

Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee