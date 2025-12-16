Jimmie Rodgers heeft de California Blues. Louis Armstrong heeft met hem samengewerkt, wat bijna een eeuw geleden heel bijzonder was. Ik weet overigens niet of Armstrong hier ook de trompet speelt.
I-ee-oh-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee
I’m going to California where they sleep out every night
I’m going to California where they sleep out every night
I’m leaving you, mama ‘cause you know you don’t treat me right
Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee
Listen to me, mama while I sing you this song
Listen to your daddy sing you this lonesome song
You got me worried now but I won’t be worried long
Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee
Let me tell you something, mama, that you don’t know
Let me tell you something, good gal, that you don’t know
I’ma do right papa and got a home everywhere I go
Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee
Got the California blues and I’m sure gonna leave you here, Lord, Lord
Got the California blues and I’m sure gonna leave you here
I may ride the blind, I ain’t got no railroad fare
Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee
Man, man, let’s go to town
Hey, hey, won’t be long now
I don’t understand what makes you treat me like you do
I can’t understand how come you treat me like you do do-do-do
Now if you don’t want me mama, it’s a cinch I don’t want you
Oh-del-lay-ee-lay-ee-oh-lay-ee