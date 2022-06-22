Brian Wilson tachtig

Brian Wilson is eergisteren tachtig geworden. We vieren het met wat extra nummers van de Beach Boys, een dierbaar surfnummer van ondergetekende om te beginnen. Het kwam na Pet Sounds en proeven van psychedelica, even terug naar waar ze daarvoor waren.



Do it again, 1968

Een nummer dat nog steeds buiten boord is gebleven hier en dat kan toch echt niet. Is het surf, doowop? het sluit naadloos aan bij Pet Sounds.

Good vibrations, 1966

Laurents keuze, van Pet Sounds, smokkel ik er nog even in



Caoline No, 1966

