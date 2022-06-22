Brian Wilson tachtig

Brian Wilson is eergisteren tachtig geworden. We vieren het met wat extra nummers van de Beach Boys, een dierbaar surfnummer van ondergetekende om te beginnen. Het kwam na Pet Sounds en proeven van psychedelica, even terug naar waar ze daarvoor waren.
Do it again, 1968
Een nummer dat nog steeds buiten boord is gebleven hier en dat kan toch echt niet. Is het surf, doowop? het sluit naadloos aan bij Pet Sounds.
I, I love the colorful clothes she wears
And the way the sunlight plays upon her hair
I hear the sound of a gentle word
On the wind that lifts her perfume through the air
Im pickin’ up good vibrations
Shes giving me excitations
Im pickin’ up good vibrations
(oom bop bop good vibrations)
Shes giving me excitations
(oom bop bop excitations)
Good good good good vibrations
(oom bop bop)
Shes giving me excitations
(oom bop bop excitations)
Good good good good vibrations
(oom bop bop)
Shes giving me excitations
(oom bop bop excitations)
Close my eyes
She’s somehow closer now
Softly smile, I know she must be kind
When I look in her eyes
She goes with me to a blossom world
Im pickin’ up good vibrations
Shes giving me excitations
Im pickin’ up good vibrations
(oom bop bop good vibrations)
Shes giving me excitations
(oom bop bop excitations)
Good good good good vibrations
(oom bop bop)
She’s giving me excitations
(oom bop bop excitations)
Good good good good vibrations
(oom bop bop)
She’s giving me excitations
(oom bop bop excitations)
(ahhhhhhh)
(ah my my what elation)
I dont know where but she sends me there
(ah my my what a sensation)
(ah my my what elations)
(ah my my what)
Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations
A happenin with her
Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations
A happenin’ with her
Gotta keep those lovin’ good vibrations
A happenin’
Ahhhhhhhh
Good good good good vibrations
(oom bop bop)
(Im pickin’ up good vibrations)
She’s giving me excitations
(oom bop bop)
(excitations)
Good good good good vibrations
(oom bop bop)
She’s na na…
Na na na na na
Na na na
Na na na na na
Na na na
Do do do do do
Do do do
Do do do do do
Do do do
Good vibrations, 1966
Laurents keuze, van Pet Sounds, smokkel ik er nog even in
Caoline No, 1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – http://www.pinkrobert.net/BeachBoys.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=34957510