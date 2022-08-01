Bluesrockklassieker du jour: Delaware Slide

Fraai staaltje bluesrock van George Thorogood & The Destroyers, afkomstig van het debuutalbum van de band. Thorogood schreef de song toen hij in Californië als straatmuzikant zijn kostje bijeen scharrelde. George had last van heimwee naar zijn geboortestaat (Well I grew up with rock and roll but these blues wouldn’t leave me alone/I didn’t know what they meant ’til I ran far from home), maar dat veranderde toen hij door Bonnie Raitt werd uitgenodigd haar voorprogramma te verzorgen. De rest is geschiedenis.

I rode a streak of lightning on the night you said goodbye

Well If I never make it baby you can’t say I didn’t try

Well I went up that highway they call highway 95

When I cruise back to you baby your heart will come alive

Well I grew up with rock and roll but these blues wouldn’t leave me alone

I didn’t know what they meant ’til I ran far from home

Well alright

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Delaware Forest Service – Delaware Forest Service, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10717033